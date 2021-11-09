New Holiday Movie Takes Over Netflix Top 10

A brand new movie has found its way to the top of Netflix. The streaming service has spent the last month or so being dominated by the likes of Squid Game and You, two thrillers that have had subscribers obsessed. However, the last two weeks have seen a couple of Netflix original movies clawing their way to the top spot of the daily Netflix Top 10 list. First, it was Army of the Dead prequel Army of Thieves. Then Jeymes Samuel’s new western The Harder They Fall. Now it’s a brand new holiday film conquering the streaming giant’s charts.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 sees Love Hard taking over the number one spot. The new movie is a holiday rom-com starring Nina Dobrev as a writer looking for love. Upon meeting the “perfect guy” on a dating app, the lead character flies across the country to surprise him, only to learn she’s been catfished.

Netflix has turned out plenty of holiday hits over the last few years, with the Princess Switch and Christmas Prince franchises putting up big numbers for the streamer. By topping the likes of Squid Game, You, and The Harder They Fall, it looks like Netflix could have its next big holiday title in Love Hard.

You can check out a full rundown of Monday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. Love Hard

“After meeting her perfect match on a dating app, an LA writer learns she’s been catfished when she flies 3,000 miles to surprise him for Christmas.”

2. The Harder They Fall

“Gunning for revenge, outlaw Nat Love saddles up with his gang to take down enemy Rufus Buck, a ruthless crime boss who just got sprung from prison.”

3. Big Mouth

“Teenage friends find their lives upended by the wonders and horrors of puberty in this edgy comedy from real-life pals Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg.”

4. Narcos: Mexico

“Witness the birth of the Mexican drug war in the 1980s as a gritty new ‘Narcos’ saga chronicles the true story of the Guadalajara cartel’s ascent.”

5. You

“A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by.”

6. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

7. 21 Jump Street

“Two rookie cops go from park duty to prom until they’re given a big assignment: Bust a drug ring by going undercover as high school students.”

8. Catching Killers

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”

9. Arcane

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

10. Maid

“After fleeing an abusive relationship, a young mother finds a job cleaning houses as she fights to provide for her child and build them a better future.”