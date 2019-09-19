Sly Stallone Action Sequel Conquers Netflix Top 10

On Sunday, the month of May arrived, bringing with it quite a few new moves to Netflix's streaming lineup. Between those new additions, and a few major departures, the rotating Top 10 Movies list on Netflix looks a lot different as we begin this new week. Titles like Shrek and The Blind Side are gone, replaced by a few hard-hitting action films, including a couple in the same franchise.

Among Netflix's May additions were two films in Sylvester Stallone's popular Rambo franchise. 2008's Rambo and 2019's Rambo: Last Blood were both brought to the streaming service over the weekend, and both have found instant popularity amongst Netflix subscribers.

The day after being added to the roster, Rambo: Last Blood soared straight to the top of Netflix's Top 10 Movies list. It beat out popular sequel 365 Days: This Day and Steven Spielberg's War of the Worlds to get there. Rambo isn't too far behind, landing in the fifth position on Monday's edition of the list.

You can find a full rundown of Monday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!