Fan-Favorite Animated Sequel Making Waves on Netflix

Popular animated franchises have had no trouble finding massive audiences on Netflix. The Despicable Me films, which recently left for a new stint on Peacock, were constant streaming hits for Netflix, showing up in the Top 10 for weeks at a time. The first two films in the Shrek franchise were added to the service earlier this year and have found a similar success. Over the weekend, another Shrek entry was added to Netflix, and it’s proving every bit as popular as its predecessors.

April 1st saw the addition of Shrek Forever After and Puss in Boots, joining the likes of Shrek and Shrek 2 on Netflix. Upon arriving, the fourth Shrek movie immediately leaped past the first two movies in the franchise, taking a spot high on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list.

Monday’s edition of the Netflix Top 10 movie ranks features Shrek Forever After as the second-most popular movie on the service, just behind The Blind Side. On the overall list, which includes both movies and television, Shrek Forever After sits at number three.

You can check out a full breakdown of Monday’s Top 10 movies list below!

1. The Blind Side

“A teen without a home finds success on and off the football field after he’s taken in by a determined mom and her affluent family. Based on a true story.”

2. Shrek Forever After

“Shrek’s world gets turned upside down after he makes a deal with Rumpelstiltskin. Can Donkey, Fiona, and Puss in Boots help him make things right?”

3. The Bubble

“Loaded with big stars and surprise cameos, this showbiz comedy follows the hookups, mishaps and messy shenanigans inside a film shoot’s pandemic bubble.”

4. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

“Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson return for another daring adventure to thwart a criminal mastermind’s deadly plot with the help of a mysterious woman.”

5. The Adam Project

“Twelve-year-old Adam gets bullied – but grown-up Adam is a butt-kicking fighter pilot. And thanks to time travel, the two Adams are teaming up.”

6. Blade: Trinity

“As the war between vampires and humans rages on, Blade must evade the FBI and join forces with a band of rogue hunters to face his most powerful foe yet.”

7. The Rental

“The hotshot. The burnout. The rising star. The spouse. This seaside rental sounds like the ideal getaway, till it turns into their worst nightmare.”

8. All Hail

“After failing to predict a destructive hailstorm, a famous meteorologist flees to his hometown and soon finds himself on a journey of self-discovery.”

9. Argo

“A CIA agent poses as the producer of a sci-fi film as part of an outrageously daring mission to rescue six American diplomats from Iran.”

10. Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King

“This 2022 crime documentary directed by Luke Sewell is about the death of Gerald Cotton, a cryptocurrency exchange CEO.”