Sing 2 Takes Over Netflix Top 10 List

The number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is almost always occupied by the streaming service's original films. Following the success of Hustle and Spiderhead, the Kevin Hart-starring action-comedy The Man From Toronto has spent a few days in that spot. The film's reign at the top didn't last too long though, as an animated sequel has quickly risen through the ranks and dethroned The Man From Toronto.

Sing 2, the recent hit film from Illumination, was recently added to Netflix's lineup and immediately became a big hit for the streaming service. Other Illumination films like Despicable Me have done well on the service, so Sing 2's success wasn't much of a surprise, especially when you consider the fact that this is the very first time the movie has been available on a streaming service.

It makes sense for Sing 2 to be one of Netflix's bigger movies, but taking over the Top 10 so quickly comes as a little more of a surprise.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!