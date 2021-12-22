Sing 2 Takes Over Netflix Top 10 List
The number one spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is almost always occupied by the streaming service's original films. Following the success of Hustle and Spiderhead, the Kevin Hart-starring action-comedy The Man From Toronto has spent a few days in that spot. The film's reign at the top didn't last too long though, as an animated sequel has quickly risen through the ranks and dethroned The Man From Toronto.
Sing 2, the recent hit film from Illumination, was recently added to Netflix's lineup and immediately became a big hit for the streaming service. Other Illumination films like Despicable Me have done well on the service, so Sing 2's success wasn't much of a surprise, especially when you consider the fact that this is the very first time the movie has been available on a streaming service.
It makes sense for Sing 2 to be one of Netflix's bigger movies, but taking over the Top 10 so quickly comes as a little more of a surprise.
You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."
2. The Man From Toronto
"A case of mistaken identity forces a bumbling entrepreneur to team up with a notorious assassin known as The Man From Toronto in hopes of staying alive."
3. The Mist
"After a brutal storm pounds a small town, the residents discover a malevolent mist that hangs over their homes, killing anyone who remains outside."
4. Backtrace
"Left with amnesia after bank heist gone wrong, a man gets busted out of prison and given a drug to help recover his memory – and the missing loot."
5. Love & Gelato
"To fulfill her mother's final wish, Lina spends the summer before college in Rome, where she discovers romance, adventure – and a passion for gelato."
6. Hustle
"When a down-on-his-luck basketball scout finds a potential superstar in Spain, he sets out to prove they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA."
7. Spiderhead
"A prisoner in a state-of-the-art penitentiary begins to question the purpose of the emotion-controlling drugs he's testing for a pharmaceutical genius."
8. IT (2017)
"As kids vanish throughout town, a group of outcasts must face their biggest fears as well as a murderous, terrifying and seemingly invincible clown."
9. Chickenhare and the Hamster of Darkness
"A brave young animal explorer teams up with two trusty friends to find a powerful artifact before his greedy uncle can get his paws on it."
10. Can't Stop Won't Stop
"This documentary captures the rise and resilience of Sean 'Puff Daddy' Combs as an artist and entrepreneur, plus the 2016 Bad Boy Records reunion show."