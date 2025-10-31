Netflix Users Only Have Hours Left Before the Best Sci-Fi Blockbuster of the 2010s Is Gone

Streaming lineups are always going to change, and many of the services you subscribe to are going to lose great movies every now and then. This is one of the biggest frustrations when it comes to streaming (along with the increasing prices), as it can be tough to see a title you love suddenly leave the place where you were used to watching it. That will be the case for a lot of sci-fi fans this weekend, as an instant blockbuster classic from 2013 disappears from Netflix’s streaming lineup.
Halloween, October 31st, will be the last day Pacific Rim is available to stream on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s massive action spectacle has been on Netflix for a while now, but will be exiting the service on November 1st, leaving behind a massive sci-fi void.
If you want to watch Pacific Rim before it leaves Netflix, you’ll have to put your Halloween horror plans on hold for a couple of hours. At 3am ET on November 1st (midnight on the West Coast), Pacific Rim will instantly exit Netflix’s roster.
The timing of this departure is especially frustrating for fans of del Toro’s movies, as it comes just a week before the acclaimed director’s latest movie makes its streaming debut. Frankenstein is hitting Netflix on November 7th, after a short stint in select theaters around the country, bringing another potential del Toro classic to the lineup. That will mark del Toro’s second consecutive Netflix original, following his Oscar-winning Pinocchio from a couple of years ago.
As of now, there is no word where and when Pacific Rim will be streaming again. It’s obviously going to be available for on-demand and purchase digitally, and you can (and should) always buy a physical copy. But no major streaming services have Pacific Rim listed amongst their November additions.
Everything Leaving Netflix in November
Pacific Rim is, unfortunately, just one of dozens of great movies and shows leaving Netflix in the month of November, and most of them are leaving as soon as the calendar changes. Some of the big departures on Saturday include Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, Shrek, Despicable Me, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Happy Gilmore. You can check out the full list of Netflx’s November departures below.
Leaving 11/1/25
47 Meters Down
47 Meters Down: Uncaged
Blow
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Despicable Me
Despicable Me 2
Eat Pray Love
The Fast and the Furious
2 Fast 2 Furious
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
Fast Five
Fast & Furious 6
Furious 7
Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Happy Gilmore
Horrible Bosses
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Minions
Pacific Rim
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
She’s All That
Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
Shrek
Shrek 2
Shrek Forever After
Shrek the Third
Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5
Starship Troopers
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Thirteen
Total Recall
Varsity Blues
Weird Science
Wet Hot American Summer
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
Leaving 11/6/25
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Reba: Seasons 1-6
Leaving 11/8/25
A Star Is Born
Leaving 11/13/25
Archer: Seasons 1-13
Leaving 11/14/25
Madame Web
Smile
Leaving 11/15/25
A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4
First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Leaving 11/16/25
Mamma Mia!
Leaving 11/17/25
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 11/20/25
Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4
Leaving 11/22/25
San Andreas