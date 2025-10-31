Netflix Users Only Have Hours Left Before the Best Sci-Fi Blockbuster of the 2010s Is Gone

Streaming lineups are always going to change, and many of the services you subscribe to are going to lose great movies every now and then. This is one of the biggest frustrations when it comes to streaming (along with the increasing prices), as it can be tough to see a title you love suddenly leave the place where you were used to watching it. That will be the case for a lot of sci-fi fans this weekend, as an instant blockbuster classic from 2013 disappears from Netflix’s streaming lineup.

Halloween, October 31st, will be the last day Pacific Rim is available to stream on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s massive action spectacle has been on Netflix for a while now, but will be exiting the service on November 1st, leaving behind a massive sci-fi void.

If you want to watch Pacific Rim before it leaves Netflix, you’ll have to put your Halloween horror plans on hold for a couple of hours. At 3am ET on November 1st (midnight on the West Coast), Pacific Rim will instantly exit Netflix’s roster.

The timing of this departure is especially frustrating for fans of del Toro’s movies, as it comes just a week before the acclaimed director’s latest movie makes its streaming debut. Frankenstein is hitting Netflix on November 7th, after a short stint in select theaters around the country, bringing another potential del Toro classic to the lineup. That will mark del Toro’s second consecutive Netflix original, following his Oscar-winning Pinocchio from a couple of years ago.

As of now, there is no word where and when Pacific Rim will be streaming again. It’s obviously going to be available for on-demand and purchase digitally, and you can (and should) always buy a physical copy. But no major streaming services have Pacific Rim listed amongst their November additions.

Everything Leaving Netflix in November

Pacific Rim is, unfortunately, just one of dozens of great movies and shows leaving Netflix in the month of November, and most of them are leaving as soon as the calendar changes. Some of the big departures on Saturday include Jurassic Park, The Fast and the Furious, Shrek, Despicable Me, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, and Happy Gilmore. You can check out the full list of Netflx’s November departures below.

Leaving 11/1/25

47 Meters Down

47 Meters Down: Uncaged

Blow

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Eat Pray Love

The Fast and the Furious

2 Fast 2 Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Fast Five

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Minions

Pacific Rim

Ride Along

Ride Along 2

She’s All That

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Starship Troopers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Thirteen

Total Recall

Varsity Blues

Weird Science

Wet Hot American Summer

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Leaving 11/6/25

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Reba: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 11/8/25

A Star Is Born

Leaving 11/13/25

Archer: Seasons 1-13

Leaving 11/14/25

Madame Web

Smile

Leaving 11/15/25

A.P. Bio: Seasons 1-4

First Wives Club: Seasons 1-3

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

Leaving 11/16/25

Mamma Mia!

Leaving 11/17/25

Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 11/20/25

Shahs of Sunset: Seasons 3-4

Leaving 11/22/25

San Andreas