Netflix's White Noise Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

White Noise has a Rotten Tomatoes score and the project is looking pretty mixed. At the time of writing, the Netflix movie has a critics score of 63. While that isn't setting the world on fire, it is enough to keep it in the fresh distinction. However, over on the audience side of things, it's a little bit less positive with a 55%. A lot of people were shocked when Noah Baumbach decided to pursue this project. As with a lot of strange fiction, it can be hard to capture the unique edges of a book like Don Delilo's novel. The 1985 book is quite the journey on the page and probably even more of a handful when it comes to bringing it to life on film. As more people get to see it, White Noise could prove to be even more of a conversation starter among film Twitter users. Check out what the company has to say about the recent release down below.

Here's how Netflix describes the movie: "At once hilarious and horrifying, lyrical and absurd, ordinary and apocalyptic, White Noise dramatizes a contemporary American family's attempts to deal with the mundane conflicts of everyday life while grappling with the universal mysteries of love, death, and the possibility of happiness in an uncertain world. Based on the book by Don DeLillo, written for the screen and directed by Noah Baumbach, produced by Noah Baumbach (p.g.a) and David Heyman (p.g.a.)."

How Did White Noise's Adaptation Come Together?

Vogue spoke to Baumbach recently about this massive undertaking. "White Noise was designed as a kind of idea of the 1980s," Baumbach explained. "It was fun to essentially do a nostalgic, alternate '80s, which wasn't really what [the decade] was like. Everything was inspired by real things, but we were looking at a memory-slash-fantasy-slash-idea of a time and place."

"DeLillo…was an Italian from the Bronx writing about suburban life, and I'm from Brooklyn and Jewish," The director noted. "College campuses [are] populated with outsiders who are there to work or go to school but are not from the area. So they are tourists in that world as well."

When pointing to the setting and family dynamics, works like Stripes and Lost in America came up. Being a fan of the Spielberg movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial also finds a way to leak in too as the surreal lends itself well to those kinds of movies too.

"[These films] were often about people living comfortably in what was that sort of yuppie lifestyle, and [then] they were taken into some other world—or underworld—and transformed in the process," he elaborated. "There were a lot of movies that had that theme…[and] that tension between comfort and danger."

"It's the kid world that's operating under our noses—they have their own language and their own way of doing things," Baumbach mused "And in their own way, they are wiser and ahead of the adults. They are able to see certain things that adults, because of their adultness, are unable to see or experience."

Will you be checking out White Noise?