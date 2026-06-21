Netflix’s Best Sci-Fi Movie of 2026 Overtakes the Russos’ $200m Thriller in All-Time Chart

Netflix released an incredible sci-fi movie earlier in 2026, and it just surpassed the Russo brothers’ $200 million thriller on the all-time charts. Netflix has been the home to some massively popular original movies and series over the years, and one of the biggest movies on the streaming service was a release by the men who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, and are returning this year for Avengers: Doomsday. That movie was The Gray Man, starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, and Ana de Armas. It had 139.3 million views, but it just fell one spot to number 10 all-time on Netflix behind one of this year’s best sci-fi action movies.

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On the Netflix Global All-Time list, War Machine, the sci-fi alien invasion movie starring Alan Ritchson (Reacher), has just jumped over several movies to move into the ninth spot on the all-time list, with 139.9 million views. It also passed the fantasy movie Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown.

What This Means for War Machine

Image Courtesy of Netflix

War Machine is a massive success, and it is yet another property led by an actor who made his name on streaming. Millie Bobby Brown, who has been in some big Netflix movies like Damsel and Enola Holmes, made her name on Netflix in the streaming series Stranger Things. Similarly, Alan Ritchson made his name on the Prime Video streaming series Reacher before branching out to start making his name in movies, with War Machine as his biggest success so far. On top of the Netflix viewing records, it also has a 66% Rotten Tomatoes score with a 64% audience rating.

Directed by Patrick Hughes (The Expendables 3, The Hitman’s Bodyguard), War Machine is about an unnamed Staff Sergeant labeled as “81” (played by Ritchson) who wants to earn an assignment but shows an unwillingness to follow orders. When he and his fellow recruits head out on a simulated mission, they find themselves in a battle for their lives against a seemingly indestructible alien machine. By the end of the movie, 81 survives, and the film shows that the machine was part of a larger-scale alien invasion, and he was one of the only people who learned how to beat the machines.

The best news is that, as the streaming movie continues to rise up the charts, Netflix has taken notice and has sent a War Machine sequel into development. Ritchson will not only return to the new franchise, but he has also been named as a producer. Hughes is also returning, and he says the sequel will reveal whether the robots are the actual aliens or if they are just being controlled by the aliens. The first movie also never revealed Ritchon’s character’s name or why any of this was happening, which might be one big reason the original movie was so popular. It didn’t give easy answers, and now people want to see more. With the first movie doing so well on Netflix, the second should beat it, as Hughes told The Wrap, “I’ve got an absolute banger.”

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