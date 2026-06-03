Alan Ritchson’s Sci-Fi Movie Officially Getting a Sequel After Hitting Netflix’s All-Time Top 10 List

Buckle up, sci-fi fans, because this wildly popular, hyperviolent alien romp that’s oddly reminiscent of Predator is officially one of the most-watched films on Netflix. And what’s even better? The sequel is already in production. So if you were feeling withdrawals after watching the first movie multiple times in a weekend, worry not; the streaming giant is coming to your rescue with more aliens, more guns, and more Alan Ritchson.

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War Machine absolutely swept Netflix when it hit the platform, hitting the most-watched list on the streamer within days of its arrival. The film centers on a soldier known only as 81 (Ritchson) as he embarks on fulfilling a promise he made to his dying brother: to join the elite 75th Army Ranger Regiment. When 81 arrives, everything seems business as usual until an unplanned explosion sets the soldiers on a collision course with a strange machine intent on killing everything in its path.

Could a War Machine Sequel Hope to Match the Hype of the First Film?

A sequel to War Machine is now in development!



The military thriller is officially one of Netflix’s top 10 most popular movies of all time. pic.twitter.com/ZowkBbHK3t — Netflix (@netflix) June 2, 2026

It depends. And as of right now, the internet can’t seem to agree, with some fans of the first movie excited for the chance to find out, and others accusing Netflix of taking an easy payday. “Maybe it’s the Marine or the kid in me, but I really enjoyed this one. I know some people picked apart the tactics or whatever, but I wasn’t watching it as a documentary. I thought it was an entertaining action movie and I’m glad it’s getting a sequel,” said one viewer on X. But others were quick to shoot that excitement down, with one saying, “Ah yes, exactly what the world was begging for: a sequel to a generic gray-filtered military movie that everyone completely forgot existed until this tweet dropped. Netflix will literally greenlight a sequel for anything with a high view count.”

The sequel to War Machine highlights an unfortunate trend: Netflix will cancel shows with a smaller cult following and glowing reviews, but will make a follow-up to anything that generates a certain number of views—even if the consensus is that the film or series is terrible. And while users have been pointing this out for years, it doesn’t seem like the platform takes those complaints to heart.

What are your thoughts on a War Machine sequel? Are you looking forward to it, or dreading another potential empty cash cow moment from Netflix? Let us know your thoughts in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other sci-fi fans are saying.