Netflix’s Lift Adds Kevin Hart, Vincent D’Onofrio, and Billy Magnussen To Cast

Netflix is working on a new action/thriller called Lift, and the cast is shaping up to be pretty exciting. According to Deadline, Loki‘s Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing the lead opposite Jumanji‘s Kevin Hart. The movie is also set to feature Vincent D’Onofrio (Daredevil), Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die), and Úrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes). Other names on the cast list include Yun Jee Kim, Viveik Kalra, and Paul Anderson. Friday and Men in Black: International director, F. Gary Gray, will direct the movie with Dan Kunka penning the script.

Lift is being produced by Dark Pheonix director, Simon Kinberg, along with Audrey Chon for Genre Pictures, Matt Reeves and Adam Kassan for 6th & Idaho, and Hart and Brian Smiley for HartBeat Productions. 6th & Idaho currently has Reeves’ The Batman in theaters, and Genre’s Invasion just finished its first season on Apple TV+. Lift will see Hart playing a “master thief who is wooed by his ex-girlfriend and the FBI to pull off an impossible heist with his international crew on a 777 flying from London to Zurich.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“This character & this movie are going to hit different!!! Stay tuned damn it…. #Lift #Netflix #HartBeatProductions,” Hart wrote on Instagram last week. You can check out his post below:

“LIFT off!! So excited for this new adventure @netflix with #KevinHart and directed by F. Gary Gray ✈️,” Mbatha-Raw shared on Instagram. You can view her post below:

Hart signed a big deal with Netflix last year, so it’s no surprise to see him leading such a star-studded film. However, many fans are waiting for Hart to team up with The Rock again, which will hopefully be happening in another Jumanji film. During a recent chat with Collider, producer Hiram Garcia teased what fans can expect from Jumanji 4.

“It’s going to happen. It’s going to happen, for sure. We have a really big vision for that third Jumanji movie,” Garcia shared. “We just were discussing the pitch the other day. We’re bringing it into Sony shortly. But that movie’s going to happen. It’s going to happen after Red One, but that timing actually works out well with all of the actors scheduled anyway. As you can imagine, Kevin [Hart] is super busy doing a million things, just like DJ is. All of the actors are super busy. So the timing is going to work out great, but we have a really great pitch for the movie we’re about to bring into the studio, probably going to get a script written soon. Sometime after Red One, Jumanji’s going to be on deck once it’s ready to go, and we have a really big vision for that movie.”

Lift does not yet have a release date.