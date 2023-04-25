New Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Footage Revealed at CinemaCon

After much delay, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is finally headed to theaters later this year, bringing a new chapter of the DC Universe to life onscreen. While only a few snippets of the sequel's footage have been released to the public, it looks like an epic new glimpse at the film was provided at CinemaCon. During Warner Bros. Pictures' panel at the annual event, audiences were treated to some brand-new footage for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. ComicBook.com was on hand for the panel, and you can check out our exclusive description of the footage below.

"Footage plays, seeing Arthur raising a baby and talking to his father about it. In the full Aquaman suit, he fights underwater. He wrestles with giant anchors. He can "feel the tides shifting," despite having supposed to be a king. A dark entity is destroying the surface world and attacking humans. It has long black tendrils. On Earth, a black plague is attacking people in town squares. Black Manta is trying to push it forward. Arthur talks to Orm and has to team up with him. Orm refuses to be called brother. Together, still, they fight Manta. Manta has the Black Trident with a power that "comes from a great evil." The lighthouse home is destroyed. Manta wreaks havoc. Arthur and Orm explore land and knock down statues to build bridges. They are reluctant in their work together. Nicole Kidman is back and involved directly in the action scenes. Ultimately, Orm encourages Arthur to lead. Mera is shown momentarily. Armies are going to war."

What is Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom about?

In Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, when an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation. The film will see the return of Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Patrick Wilson as Orm, Amber Heard as Mera, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and Randall Park as Stephen Shin. Game of Thrones alum Pilou Asbaek has also joined the cast in an unknown role, while Jani Zhao will play new character Stingray, Indya Moore will play Karshon, and Vincent Regan will play Atlan, who was previously portrayed by Graham McTavish in Aquaman.



Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 20th.