Loki Just Passed A Huge Milestone Only 4 Other Shows Have Ever Achieved

As the MCU’s television offerings go, Loki is arguably the most popular. The two-season series saw the fan-favorite character complete his character arc from villain when we first met him in The Avengers to being a hero in his own right as he sought and fulfilled his glorious purpose by sacrificing himself to watch over and maintain the various timelines of the multiverse at the end of Loki’s Season 2. Now, with Tom Hiddleston set to return as Loki in Avengers: Doomsday, the series has passed a major milestone that is so elite that only four other shows have ever done it — including one other MCU series.

According to Film Updates, Loki has now joined the Letterboxd One Million Watched Club, meaning that the series has been seen by at least one million Letterboxd members. The series was added to the list on December 19th. It joined Adolescence, WandaVision, The Queen’s Gambit, and Squid Game with the designation and is #652 on the overall list of movies and television series combined to cross that threshold.

Loki’s Continued Popularity Isn’t a Surprise (Especially With Avengers: Doomsday on the Horizon)

While Loki ended in 2023, it’s not a huge surprise that the series continues to be popular more than two years later. Not only is Loki — and all of the MCU’s television series — readily available to stream on Disney+ thus giving viewers time to watch the series or even revisit it, but 2026 is set to be a big year for the MCU. There are a handful of television projects coming, such as Wonder Man, Daredevil: Born Again season 2, as well as The Punisher and Vision Quest. On the movie side, Spider-Man: Brand New is set to hit theaters in July with the massively anticipated Avengers: Doomsday coming next December. Avengers: Doomsday in particular could be leading to a major uptick in interest in Loki given that the first teasers for the film have been being screened along with Avatar: Fire and Ash.

Avengers Doomsday will mark Loki’s return to the MCU, something that seemed a little unlikely after Loki took over the throne at the End of Time and became the keeper of the timelines in the multiverse, weaved together into the branches of the world tree. Even Loki actor Tom Hiddleston thought his time — and Loki’s story — had come to an end. Now, it’s expected we’ll see what’s next for Loki now that he’s found his glorious purpose and even with the details about Avengers: Doomsday still largely under wraps, now seems as good a time as any to revisit Loki’s story and ultimately push the series into pretty rarefied air in the One Million Watched Club.

