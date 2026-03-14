Marvel’s Avengers: Doomsday Is Setting Up the Darkest Secret Wars Twist

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is currently approaching its most significant narrative pivot since the culmination of the Infinity Saga. Following several years of inconsistent box office performance and a multiversal narrative that often felt disjointed, Marvel Studios has pivoted toward a massive crossover event. Avengers: Doomsday serves as the definitive anchor for this recalibration, marking the highly anticipated return of Joe Russo and Anthony Russo to the franchise they helped define through Avengers: Endgame. Furthermore, the production cast Robert Downey Jr. as Victor von Doom, who is expected to become the ultimate antagonist for the Multiversal Saga. Finally, by integrating the X-Men and the Fantastic Four into a high-stakes crossover, the film aims to deliver a structural reset that resolves the mounting instability of the Sacred Timeline.

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While the specific plot of Avengers: Doomsday remains shielded by the studio’s signature secrecy, a sequence of teaser trailers has begun to tease the crossover’s thematic vision. The initial footage confirmed the high-profile return of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), while subsequent teasers significantly elevated the stakes. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is seen in a somber moment of prayer, asking for guidance for one final battle, and Scott Summers (James Marsden) is glimpsed standing amidst the smoldering remains of the X-Mansion. Most tellingly, the latest teaser features the Wakandans—led by Shuri (Letitia Wright) and M’Baku (Winston Duke)—welcoming the Fantastic Four to the Sacred Timeline to discuss an unseen threat. This synergy strongly suggests that the film is mirroring the sinister “Everything dies” philosophy found in the 2015 Secret Wars comic event. The presence of Wakanda, in particular, teases one of the darkest twists in Marvel history.

In Marvel Comics, Wakanda Became Ground Zero on Incursions

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

In the 2013 New Avengers run by writer Jonathan Hickman, the nation of Wakanda served as ground zero for the first Incursion to strike the main Marvel Earth. An Incursion is a catastrophic phenomenon where two parallel universes collide, with the respective Earths of each reality serving as the focal point of the impact. If neither Earth is destroyed, both universes are completely erased from existence. In New Avengers #1, T’Challa witnesses a mysterious figure known as the Black Swan annihilating another Earth to save his own, a discovery that leads to the clandestine re-assembly of the Illuminati. This group, which included Reed Richards, Tony Stark, and Doctor Strange, realizes that to protect their reality, they would eventually be forced to commit planetary genocide by destroying encroaching parallel worlds.

Rickman’s New Avengers storyline represents one of the darkest chapters in Marvel history because it stripped the heroes of their traditional moral high ground. The Illuminati spent months developing world-killing technology, such as anti-matter injectors, operating under a cold pragmatism that prioritized the survival of the 616 universe over the lives of billions in other timelines. The tension eventually led to the Illuminati mind-wiping Steve Rogers after he vehemently opposed their willingness to murder other worlds. This narrative arc has established that even the most altruistic protectors could be broken by the weight of an inevitable end, making their eventual failure all the more devastating.

The MCU Is Taking Inspiration From 2015’s Secret Wars

Image Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has already confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday is functioning as a prelude to the inevitable Avengers: Secret Wars, a massive movie that will wrap the Multiversal Saga and reboot the MCU. This structure mimics the relationship between the New Avengers title and the eventual 2015 crossover in Marvel Comics, where the systemic collapse of reality was chronicled through a series of increasingly desperate moral compromises. It is no coincidence that the first footage Marvel Studios chose to share involves Wakanda, as the country is perfectly positioned to become the ground zero for Incursions in the MCU, as it was in comics. Also, by bringing the Fantastic Four into the borders of the African nation, the directors are signaling that the intellectual elite of the Sacred Timeline are preparing for the same impossible choices seen in the source material.

The New Avengers storyline also provides a compelling narrative reason for the emergence of Victor von Doom in the MCU. In the comics, Doom was the only individual with the foresight to understand that the Multiverse could not be saved, only salvaged. If Avengers: Doomsday follows this blueprint, Doom can lead the heroes of the MCU in a desperate gamble to save their timeline, only to betray them and forge Battleworld, turning the ultimate multiversal crossover into a tragedy of heroic failure.

Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18th.

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