New Avengers: Doomsday Images Offer Best Look Yet at Accurate X-Men Costumes and More

The countdown to Doomsday continues, and Marvel Studios is getting ready for the big final marketing push before the film releases in theaters next month. As always, getting this close to the release date means more promotional materials are also getting released, which reveal more deatails from the film, including the look of the charaters in it.

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Avengers: Doomsday won’t just be the biggest Avengers event film yet: it will also be the “Avengers vs. X-Men” crossover film that some fans have been wishing to see for years. The bonus to that is going to be seeing the original Fox X-Men movie actors coming back for an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, complete with some new MCU-brand costumes that honor their comic roots far more than their former black leather outfits. Today, some new promo art for Avengers: Doomsday gives us our best look yet at some of those costumes, and just how comic-accurate they really are.

Avengers: Doomsday X-Men Costumes Revealed (Promo Art)

⬣ AVENGERS: Doomsday – Visuels Promo pour Cyclops, Beast et Gambit ! pic.twitter.com/56vATxMsZo — HEXFacility.com (@hexfacilitycom) November 2, 2026

James Marsden’s Cyclops has been getting quite a lot of buzz, due to the fact that he was the most overdue for a comic-accurate revamp. Marsden’s Cyclops was infamously treated as a supporting character in the X-Men films, while Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine was made the lead role. His version of Cyclops died in the third film, X-Men: The Last Stand, without ever getting a moment of glory or a good costume; Avengers: Doomsday has already made it clear he will have both.

Hank McCoy/Beast’s (Kelsey Grammer) costume is cool, and both an ode to the comics and the old X-Men movies (that black leather); Channing Tatum’s Gambit looks the same as his Deadpool & Wolverine costume (which was cool), while other characters like Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) and Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) have gotten some slick upgrades; in Mystique’s case, getting a costume at all is an upgrade.

⬣ AVENGERS: Doomsday – Visuels Promo pour le Professeur Xavier, Magneto, et Nightcrawler ! pic.twitter.com/MAlFKJwENY — HEXFacility.com (@hexfacilitycom) November 2, 2026

The most eye-catching upgrade besides Cyclops is no doubt Ian McKellen’s Magneto. After years of more muted colors for his Magneto costumes, McKellen is getting that classic crimson and purple color scheme that has defined Magneto on the comic book page. Seeing Sir Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in his new gear already hits different since his recent death, and it’s assured that his final performance in Avengers: Doomsday will have us all in tears.

Check Out More Avengers & Doom Costume Art!

Marvel Studios

There are more costumes to check out on the full HEX Facility feed, including Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom, Sam Wilson/Catpain America and his Avengers; the Thunderbolts/New Avengers, Fantastic Four, Namor, and more.

⬣ AVENGERS: Doomsday – Visuels Promo pour Thor, Doom et Mystique ! pic.twitter.com/rQoZjkwQ83 — HEXFacility.com (@hexfacilitycom) November 2, 2026

Avengers: Doomsday has a release date of December 18th. How are you liking the costumes?