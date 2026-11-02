4 Essential X-Men Movies to Watch Before Avengers: Doomsday, And Why Fans Know They Matter

FOX’s X-Men are finally returning this year in Avengers: Doomsday, and for fans who are looking to quickly get caught up on the franchise, you can learn everything you need to know from only four movies. The X-Men who appear in Doomsday likely aren’t the exact same variants as the iterations seen in the FOX movies, but based on the trailers we’ve seen so far, they’re going to be pretty similar.

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There are thirteen X-Men movies that were made as part of FOX’s franchise, as well as Disney’s revival film Deadpool & Wolverine, and two TV shows. That’s a lot to watch before Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, but based on what we know so far, these four will be the most important.

4) X-Men

The film that started it all is 2000’s X-Men, which introduced the world to iconic iterations of beloved mutant characters like Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, and more. The returning X-Men in Doomsday are almost entirely from the original trilogy, so it seems more important for new viewers to check out this film rather than the prequels. For one, this movie is required viewing for the later films on this list, as it will be hard to understand them without the context that X-Men provides.

More importantly, though, 2000’s X-Men acts as a baseline for the entire franchise, explaining key concepts like mutants, Xavier’s School for Gifted Youngsters, and simply the powers of Cyclops, Mystique, Professor X, and Magneto. Even if the finer details of FOX’s franchise aren’t canon to the mutants seen in Doomsday, their basic characterizations will likely be the same. So, this film is a good watch, as it’ll warm you up to these iterations ahead of their grand returns.

3) X2

Only three years later, X-Men got a sequel in the form of 2003’s X2, and it is often considered to be the franchise’s best film. This movie features a much more thematically complex story than its predecessor, as it follows the X-Men as they are forced to team up with the Brotherhood of Mutants. This is in order to stop Colonel William Stryker from using Cerebro to track down every mutant on Earth and destroy them. The politics of humans versus mutants is incredibly important to the X-Men franchise, and just in case it is present in Doomsday, it’ll be good to see it in full force here.

On top of that, one of Doomsday‘s biggest returns made his debut in X2: Nightcrawler. Alan Cumming’s teleporting mutant will appear in Avengers: Doomsday alongside many of the original X-Men characters, and considering that the film excluded major mutants like Jean Grey and Wolverine, we’re still not sure why Nightcrawler is making an appearance. Since Doomsday is dedicating screen time to him in such a significant movie, he’s probably going to be important. So, it’s best to get acquainted with him by watching X2.

2) X-Men: Days of Future Past

The second film in FOX’s prequel trilogy is 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, and it was the ultimate crossover event. Adapting the iconic comic arc of the same name, Days of Future Past sees the original X-Men team living in a dystopian future where mutants are hunted down. So, they send Jackman’s Wolverine back in time to the 1970s, where he works together with the X-Men prequel team in order to stop the Sentinel program from being launched.

The X-Men famously meddle with the timeline in Days of Future Past, and now that they’re facing a villain who wants to destroy the universes of people who mess with time, it would be odd for Doomsday not to connect these dots. Whether or not Doomsday does this, Days of Future Past is still important. The trailers for the upcoming film have already confirmed that Doom will control Sentinels, the mutant-hunting robots that are key to the events of Days of Future Past. So, viewers may be a little confused as to how exactly they work if they skip over this film.

1) Deadpool & Wolverine

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Before Doomsday, 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine was the FOX X-Men‘s big MCU comeback, as the third Deadpool movie crosses over Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine with MCU elements like the TVA and characters like Happy Hogan. The film’s multiversal story opened a door for FOX characters to live on in the MCU, and while we haven’t seen either of them return since, it wouldn’t be shocking for Deadpool or Wolverine to show up in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

We do know that Channing Tatum’s Gambit will appear in Doomsday, and since he made his debut here, it’ll be good to get that context. However, many fans are in agreement that there is no way that this iconic duo won’t show up alongside the rest of the X-Men. They may be getting saved for Secret Wars, but it’s only a matter of time until we see Deadpool and Wolverine in an Avengers film, meaning that it’s good to watch this film just in case.

What X-Men film do you think this list is missing? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!