New Avengers: Doomsday TV Spot Is Already Better Than That World Series Sneak Peek

As we continue the run-up to Avengers: Doomsday, Marvel has begun to pull back the curtain inch by inch. While much of the footage we’re getting in clips and teasers is rehashed, and Marvel is definitely trying to keep 99.9% of the film under wraps, the most recent TV spot offered a few new angles and is sparking some interesting fan theories, namely that Loki might be impersonating Steve Rogers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The spot opens on a long-haired Rogers telling an offscreen Thor, “Let’s go,” before he summons Mjolnir to his hand. The screen cuts to Doom performing some sort of magic while Drax looks to a sky that appears to be exploding in fire as Thor tells someone, “Doom will tear this world apart.” We then get a blink-and-you-miss-it glimpse of Mystique morphing into Yelena before Shuri and M’Baku meet with Ben Grimm in a desert landscape. Finally, the scene cuts back to Rogers and Thor, where Rogers holds up Mjolnir and asks, “This doesn’t bother you, does it?” To which Thor replies, “You know it does.” The teaser then ends with the film’s release date, December 18th.

Are We Actually Learning Anything New About Doomsday?

New teaser for ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’



In theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/NQY0z8XAZk — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) October 24, 2026

According to many fans on X, the answer is a resounding “no.” One fan said, “‘New teaser’ and it’s rewarmed nachos.” Another chimed in with, “It’s the same old stuff that we have already watched.” While it’s understandable that Marvel wants to keep most of the film to the theaters, their marketing strategy for Doomsday has so far left a lot to be desired. Some fans, however, are claiming that this makes it easy to go in entirely blind, leaving everything that matters about the story as a complete surprise. Whether this appeals to a broader audience beyond die-hard fans is really anyone’s guess, though, and there have been more than a few complaints that the studio is trying to get everything for nothing.

That was also the sentiment after the World Series teaser, which ultimately left fans feeling like they got nothing. “This is the 10th f*cking time I’ve seen Doom stopping the Stormbreaker with his fingers,” said one fan. Another added, “And we are still not getting a real trailer. Two months to go.” So it’s become clear that this strategy isn’t working for the fandom at large, and it’s just another nail in the coffin that this marketing ploy has become (anyone remember when the Russo Brothers were their own surprise guests and a Doom-inspired cafe?). Overall, it’s safe to say that as we get closer and closer to the actual event of Doomsday, while fans are excited for the end product, they’re rapidly losing faith in the Marvel machine as a whole. And while it’s definitely safe to say this spot wasn’t nearly as cringe as the World Cup spot, is that actually saying a lot?