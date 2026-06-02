Avengers: Doomsday’s “Surprise” Fails To Deliver & Marvel Fans Are Mad At the Russos After Trailer Hopes

Marvel fans aren’t happy with the Russo Brothers. As part of the marketing for Avengers: Doomsday, the directors had promised a “surprise” arriving at 9 am ET / 2 pm BST today (June 2nd), which was seemingly in conjunction with a Doctor Doom-themed coffee shop pop-up that launched in London at 10 am local time.

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Naturally, this led to a lot of speculation about what the Doomsday surprise might be, with hopes that the full trailer would finally be released. As the hour rolled by, it looked like being nothing at all, other than the pop-up itself. The minutes ticked by until the Russos themselves eventually arrived at the coffee shop, confirming they were the surprise as they took photos and signed autographs [via Nexus Point News on X].

Russo Brothers have arrived at the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ pop-up. pic.twitter.com/OrXrAleVAH — Nexus Point News (@NexusPointNews) June 2, 2026

This has unsurprisingly drawn the ire of fans on social media, who have voiced their frustrations at the Russos’ marketing tactic.

@JEST0Z wrote on X: “This is still indefensible, the Russos are literally spitting in our faces, this is getting tiring, hyping up a surprise 4 days in a row just for it to be a coffee shop is a genuine scam.”

@hetch75 posted: “Alright Russos. Where’s the surprise? And if it’s the f**king coffee shop I’m gonna lose my f**king mind. In a bad way.”

Was that the Doomsday surprise thing the Russos were teasing I…. pic.twitter.com/HDjT4SNts6 — Cee🫧 (@lovato_vision) June 2, 2026

@DNuggets60 echoed that this couldn’t possibly be it, writing: “There’s just no way Russos said so much about Avengers Doomsday “2pm” for it to be a coffee shop that got revealed BEFORE 2pm. No way.”

@YoshiPerson101 said: “Did the Russos seriously hype up a coffee shop.”

So the surprise was the Russos showing up for autographs. pic.twitter.com/kvOMNcG3La — Shirt Rip Assemble (@ShirtRip) June 2, 2026

It’s No Surprise That The Russos’ Doomsday Tease Backfired (So When Will The Trailer Release?)

Image via Marvel

In fairness to the Russos, they never said that a trailer was coming – and if the surprise was going to be that, then it would’ve been far more likely they’d say so in advance, rather than using the more vague and mysterious verbiage. The flipside of that, though, is that the Russos surely knew this would be the reaction.

Yes, they posted it alongside the announcement of the address where the coffee shop was, so it was fair to think it might be something related to that, but when there is already so much hype around the Doomsday trailer and every post is scrutinized, they know they’re getting expectations raised and won’t be delivering. This is the blessing and the curse of their approach to marketing the movie: everything could mean anything, and so when some things mean nothing (or very little), it’s bound to be disappointing. Although we did at least get a look at the flag of Latveria:

First look at the Latveria flag in 'AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY'



i really don't think this was the surprise 😭, russos won't tease a flag or coffee for 3 days bro#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/K0yAUaDyzV — Just a Nerd (@Movie__Fans) June 2, 2026

So, when will the Avengers: Doomsday trailer actually be released, since it is not… being tied to a coffee shop in London. San Diego Comic-Con, which takes place from July 23rd-26th, would seem like an obvious time to do so, since Marvel is returning to Hall H and will no doubt have a few surprises.

There are several major tentpoles before then, though, so if they did release it in advance, Disney has plenty of potential big hitters – like Toy Story 5 and the Moana remake – it could attach it to instead. Or maybe they’ll keep us all waiting for a few more months instead. No doubt when it is coming, though, the Russos will have some vague posts to send everything into a frenzy beforehand, and all this fun can begin again.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released on December 18th, 2026.

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