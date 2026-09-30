New Avengers: Secret Wars Filming Rumor Could Be Bad News for Marvel’s Next Major Crossover

Every Marvel fan has their eyes on the ball for Avengers: Doomsday this December, thanks to the hype that the Avengers: Endgame Encore has generated from its new scenes (plus having to decide which movie they see first between it and Dune: Part Three). That said, Marvel Studios themselves have to be thinking a few steps ahead thanks to the ambitious announcement that after Doomsday there would be a one-year lull for the MCU on the big screen, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in December of 2027. Though it’s still over a year away, the clock is ticking, and it would appear the starting line may have just shifted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Marvel Studios themselves have not commented on the start of filming for Avengers: Secret Wars, the internet is abuzz with rumors. According to frequent scooper DanielRPK, production on the next MCU crossover movie was scheduled to begin in two weeks, but he’s now come back and revealed the start date has reportedly been pushed back to November of this year. Delays in filming are pretty commonplace for these massive blockbusters, but with a movie that is expected to be as big as Secret Wars, it might present major problems.

Avengers: Secret Wars Filming Delay Has Fans Worried

It’s worth reiterating that Marvel Studios has not commented on the filming start for Avengers: Secret Wars one way or the other, and the studio has previously made a big to-do about such things. As fans may recall, the announcement confirming the start of filming on Avengers: Doomsday was an hours-long livestream of chairs that confirmed the cast. That happened in April of 2025, back when the movie itself was scheduled to debut in May of this year. As we know, that didn’t happen, and the film was pushed to December.

With that in mind, Marvel fans have immediately latched onto the potential that a delay in filming for Avengers: Secret Wars could mean the same thing will happen for the new movie. If the film is pushed from December 2027 to May of 2028, a delay that many are already predicting on social media thanks to these rumors, it would put not only a major damper on the MCU but also force even more adjustments. Marvel has already announced their , Ghost Rider in July, and Black Panther 3 in December. Shifting all those movies, in addition to Secret Wars, would be a massive challenge, meaning it’s not real until Marvel says it is.

It’s worth remembering, though, that Marvel being part of the Disney machine means that their corporate overlords are no doubt banking on Avengers: Secret Wars being their landmark release for the Christmas season next year. Given the timeline of things, the success of that movie at that time is designed to provide a windfall for Disney as a company, not only to close 2027 but to start 2028. For reference, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is a movie set to open the same day as Secret Wars, and it’s already well into production itself.

All of this is to say: filming on Avengers: Secret Wars has not been addressed by Marvel Studios officially in some time. To that end, when it does kick off, expect them to say something. Whether that includes a change in release date too, though, remains to be seen.

What do you think? Are you worried Avengers: Secret Wars might miss its release date and force major changes? Sound off in the comments below.