MCU X-Men Reboot Release Date Officially Confirmed, And It’s What Fans Expected

Seven years after the Disney/Fox merger became official, moving the X-Men film rights under the Mouse House’s umbrella, Marvel Studios’ long-awaited X-Men reboot is finally rounding into shape. After months of endless rumors and speculation, the film’s cast has been officially announced, including Obsession star Inde Navarrette as Rogue and Oscar nominee Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Fans are undoubtedly excited to see the new generation of mutants up on the big screen, but one question that’s remained unanswered is when exactly they will get that chance. Fortunately, the X-Men cast wasn’t the only bit of information that was confirmed today.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the Disney Entertainment Showcase at the D23 Expo, Marvel Studios announced that X-Men will be released in theaters on May 5, 2028.

X-Men Officially Kicks Off the Next Marvel Cinematic Universe Saga

X-Men being confirmed for a 2028 release shouldn’t come as a surprise. After Ghost Rider and Black Panther 3 were confirmed for 2028 premieres, it was anticipated that X-Men would be the third Marvel movie releasing that year. With director Jake Schreier onboard and the cast announced, it’s clear X-Men is a priority for Kevin Feige and Co. Sadie Sink recently indicated that production will start at some point next year, which would put X-Men on track for a 2028 debut. Now, we know for sure that it’ll kick off the 2028 summer movie season. With Black Panther 3 slated for December 2028, that means Ghost Rider will come out in July 2028.

In addition to kicking off the 2028 summer movie season, X-Men‘s place on the MCU release calendar means it will be the first Marvel film to debut after Avengers: Secret Wars, making it the first chapter of the franchise’s next saga. That also shouldn’t come as much of a surprise; while not officially confirmed, it’s been speculated that the MCU’s next saga will be called the Mutant Saga, meaning the X-Men will be front and center. This is one of the reasons why Marvel was primarily targeting young, up-and-coming actors for main roles. They want an ensemble cast that can grow into their characters over an extended period of time, much like how Tom Holland has matured along with Spider-Man over the past decade.

If Marvel’s plan is indeed the Mutant Saga, releasing X-Men first is smart. It’s a way to establish the X-Men as the faces of the franchise moving forward, communicating to the audience that they are important characters and this next era is about them. One of the reasons why the Multiverse Saga was ultimately uneven was Marvel’s inability to anchor the franchise in a core group of characters, a stark contrast from the Infinity Saga, which was primarily the story of the original six Avengers, beginning with Iron Man. With Marvel looking to scale back on output, learning from past mistakes, the hope is that the X-Men will carry multiple films that build up to something, harkening back to what made the Infinity Saga so successful.

It will be interesting to see if Avengers: Secret Wars does anything to set the table for X-Men. That film has been described as a soft reset for the MCU, streamlining the timeline so that things are easier for audiences to follow. It’s been reported that Sadie Sink is going to reprise Jean Grey in Secret Wars, and there’s a good chance Spider-Man (who has a history with Jean) could show up as well. Should that happen, Secret Wars will probably end with some kind of lead in to X-Men, setting the stage for the future.