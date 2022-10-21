New Black Adam Clip Showcases the DC Anti-Hero's Violent Super Powers

Warner Bros. and DC Comics recently completed a merger with Discovery and everything has been topsy turvy. The newly merged Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a ton of changes under CEO David Zaslav, which sadly includes the cancelation of their recently filmed Batgirl. Zaslav looks to usher in a new era for DC Films as the executive is on the hunt for a Kevin Feige-type boss to run their comic book films. The studio has the Johnson-led Black Adam as their next film to hit theaters and fans are wondering what's next for the studio. Johnson has been hyping the film up for months, and now that the film is close to getting released, he has officially unveiled the first clip from the film, which shows the titular characters first moments in the present day. You can check it out below!

"An exclusive look at the Man in Black's power, speed, brutality, rage and very dangerous calm amidst chaos" Johnson wrote on Twitter. "He unleashes hell and is the most powerful force on this planet. I've fought to make this movie for 15yrs and honored to deliver for you – the fans. #BlackAdam OCT 21st 🌍"

Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com while promoting his film, where he revealed that he thinks that Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

