New ‘Bond 25’ Title Possibly Revealed

There have been quite a few bumps in the road for the next chapter of the James Bond 007 saga, the film commonly referred to as Bond 25. Lupita Nyong’o is apparently no longer in consideration as the next Bond girl, its release date has been pushed back, and the script is getting a rewrite. It’s a lot, but there may finally be something a bit more final revealed for the upcoming film — it’s title.

A new entry in Production Weekly is now referring to Bond 25 as “Eclipse”. The title doesn’t have the “WT” noted that would indicate a working title which suggests that “Eclipse” is the film’s actual title. Backing that up would be a previous Production Weekly entry from February that had the film listed with a working title of Shatterhand, with the film set to begin production on April 6th in Pinewood Studios in London, England, as well as Matera, Italy.

If “Eclipse” is in fact the actual title for Bond 25, it’s a very Bond-like title. Some of the previous films in Daniel Craig’s run as the iconic spy have been given sleek, single-word titles such as Spectre and Skyfall. It is also possible, though, that “Eclipse” is just an updated working title. The previous working title, “Shatterhand”, is an alias for the villain Bloefeld in the Bond novels. The villain was left alive at the end of Spectre and in theory could have been a part of Bond 25. With the script getting a re-write, the villain landscape could also be changing which would explain a switch in working title.

As villains go, freshly minted Oscar-winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) is currently set to play the film’s primary antagonist, against Craig. Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes are all reportedly reprising their roles form previous entries in the franchise.

The yet-untitled Bond flick is set to speed into theaters April 8th, 2020. If you’re looking to play catch-up before the 25th Bond movie drops next April, Netflix has added almost every film in the franchise from Dr. No (1962) to Spectre (2015). All in all, the film has 20 of the 24 currently released Bond movies available for streaming as of this writing.

