New Brand New Day Video Reveals Way More of Spider-Man & Punisher (& How It Completes an 11-Year Journey)

A staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s solo Spider-Man movies is pairing Peter Parker with an established franchise veteran. Tony Stark, Nick Fury (or, Talos disguised as Fury), and Doctor Strange all played key supporting roles in the original Tom Holland trilogy. Marvel is continuing the tradition for this summer’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Much has been made about the long-awaited return of Savage Hulk, but Spider-Man will also be interacting with the Punisher. Fans have gotten small tastes of their dynamic in the Brand New Day trailers, and now the characters’ relationship is the focus of a new behind-the-scenes video.

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The official Spider-Man Movie X account posted a featurette highlighting Holland’s chemistry with Punisher actor Jon Bernthal. The video consists of sound bites of the two actors reflecting on their time together, clips from the trailers, and behind-the-scenes footage of the duo on set. A standout moment is Spider-Man and Punisher having a fairly heated exchange with each other inside a building. Check it out in the space below:

Unmatched chemistry between these two.#SpiderManBrandNewDay is in theatres July 31. Get tickets now. https://t.co/Gm9mNYn2jJ pic.twitter.com/0vd0lwazMW — Spider-Man Movie (@SpiderManMovie) June 19, 2026

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Brings Tom Holland and Jon Bernthal’s Journey Full Circle

The first on-screen meeting between Spider-Man and the Punisher in the MCU is an exciting enough development, but Brand New Day is an extra special occasion for Holland and Bernthal. In a way, the film marks the culmination of what’s been an 11-year journey for the two of them. Back in 2015, when they were shooting the movie Pilgrimage together, Holland and Bernthal actually filmed each other’s MCU audition tapes. They helped each other land career-defining roles earlier in their careers, and now, over a decade later, they get to star in a Marvel movie together. It’s been a long time coming for Holland, who mentions he’s always had “a drive” to appear alongside Bernthal in an MCU project.

It took a while, but it seems like the wait was worth it. Brand New Day is the ideal spot to bring the Punisher into the Spider-Man franchise. A main selling point of Brand New Day is that it’s a return to street-level storytelling, as Spider-Man does his best to be a friendly neighborhood hero and keep New York safe. Punisher seems like a natural fit for that approach since he’s long been one of Marvel’s most popular street-level vigilantes. It’ll be interesting to see how Frank Castle fits in; some of the Brand New Day villains have ties to organized crime (like Tombstone), which would make them targets for the Punisher. The latest Brand New Day trailer also reveals Spider-Man asks for Frank’s help to keep MJ safe from a mysterious threat.

Though we’ve only seen bits and pieces of Spider-Man and Punisher’s scenes in Brand New Day marketing materials, it’s easy to see why Holland was so eager to bring Bernthal into the fold. Besides the actors’ natural chemistry with each other, the pairing of Spider-Man and Punisher should deliver highly entertaining results. They have contrasting ideologies and styles; Frank has always embraced a more brutal brand of justice, while Spider-Man tries to be a more “friendly” do-gooder who wants to keep casualties down to a minimum. That clash means Spider-Man and Punisher won’t always see eye to eye, and they should have some fun exchanges that highlight their differences. At the same time, they also seem to be developing a bond, tapping into Holland and Bernthal’s real-life little brother/big brother dynamic.

Hopefully this is just the beginning for Spider-Man and Punisher’s adventures on the big screen. In the past, Holland has expressed his wish for the two to become “a recurring duo” in the MCU. A Spider-Man 5 hasn’t been officially announced yet, but the safe money would be on it happening at some point after Avengers: Secret Wars. The MCU might be going through a soft reset following the Multiverse Saga, but select storylines and characters will be carried over. Considering Spider-Man’s popularity, it’s all but a guarantee fans will see more of the web head, and with Brand New Day shaping up to be one of the biggest films of the year, perhaps Marvel will keep Spider-Man and Punisher together.

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