Spider-Man & Punisher’s MCU Future Together After Brand New Day Teased by Tom Holland

There are many reasons why Spider-Man: Brand New Day is one of the most anticipated movies of the summer, and the big-screen debut of Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is chief among them. After the fan-favorite actor made an impression on fans in the TV realm (including a gripping performance in this year’s Punisher: One Last Kill), audiences are excited to see Bernthal make the leap to the movies. Details about Punisher’s role in Brand New Day are largely unknown for the time being, but based on footage from the trailer, he promises to have an entertaining dynamic with Spider-Man. The two seemingly don’t always see eye to eye, and yet Frank Castle still expresses concern for the younger hero’s wellbeing (“You’re losing it, kid”). Brand New Day looks to be laying the foundation for a fun partnership, and Tom Holland is hopeful for the future.

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Speaking with Collider, Holland addressed Punisher’s role in Brand New Day. “I think one of my favorite aspects of this new film is the relationship between The Punisher and Spider-Man,” he said. “It’s no secret that I absolutely love Jon Bernthal, and sharing the screen with him and building this new on-screen relationship was so fun. What is in the film is very different to what was on the page, and I’m so grateful to Destin for giving us the freedom to play with it and create something really special. I wouldn’t be surprised if Spidey and the Punisher become a recurring duo.”

Will Punisher and Spider-Man Become the MCU’s Dynamic Duo?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

If Spider-Man and the Punisher became a recurring duo, it would break a notable trend in Holland’s solo Spider-Man movies. Each one to date has featured a different Marvel Cinematic Universe character in a prominent supporting role (Tony Stark in Homecoming, Nick Fury in Far From Home, and Doctor Strange in No Way Home). Having Bernthal reprise Frank Castle in a Spider-Man 5 would be a change of pace for the series, but a welcome one. Bernthal is consistently great in the role, and with Brand New Day focusing on street-level heroism (bringing Spider-Man back to his classic roots), the Punisher is a natural addition to this new chapter of Peter Parker’s life. Assuming Spider-Man 5 retains the “friendly neighborhood superhero” approach, there would be a place for Frank.

It’d also be nice to see the characters’ relationship evolve over the course of multiple installments. Peter had a poignant dynamic with Tony Stark in the Infinity Saga, but outside of that, he wasn’t really close to any of the other heroes on a personal level. Some of that had to do with the machinations of the team-up movies Holland appeared in (where Spider-Man was just one cog in a very large wheel), but solo Spider-Man movies are where Marvel can do a deep dive and explore Peter’s connection to the other characters. Assuming the Spider-Man/Punisher scenes are as great as Holland is teasing, it would be a shame if Bernthal was one and done. It sounds like Brand New Day is only scratching the surface of what’s possible with this duo, so fans will be left wanting to see more.

Spider-Man developing a friendship (even if it’s an uneasy one) with the Punisher would also be a great way to build on one of the themes in Brand New Day. Elsewhere in his conversation with Collider, Holland mentioned that the film has a “message” highlighting “the importance of community.” Brand New Day finds Peter in a very dark place emotionally, as he’s living an extremely isolated life following the events of No Way Home. Part of his arc in Brand New Day is rediscovering the value of connections. Marketing materials are making this more about Ned and MJ, but it could also apply to the Punisher as well. Perhaps through their shared experiences, Peter could open himself up to Frank, laying a foundation for future sequels.

Whether or not this happens will obviously depend on a variety of factors, including the direction Marvel wants to take the Spider-Man series following the Multiverse Saga. Holland is already thinking about a succession plan, envisioning a scenario where Peter Parker passes the torch to someone like Miles Morales of Spider-Gwen. If that’s in the cards, Marvel may opt to keep Frank on the sidelines so more time can be dedicated to fleshing out the dynamic between Peter and his young protege, but it would be wildly entertaining to see Punisher have to deal with two Spider-People swinging around New York. There’s definitely a way Marvel could keep the Peter/Frank duo intact while preparing to pass the baton to someone else.

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