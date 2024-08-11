New Cars Attraction Coming to Magic Kingdom

During day two of the huge D23 event, Disney/Pixar celebrated upcoming collaborations with popular gaming franchises, new animated projects including ones from Marvel, as well as new attractions coming to several Disney parks around the world. Perhaps one of the more interesting reveals came when a new ride based on the Cars franchise was announced, set to break ground in a reimagined section of Frontierland at Magic Kingdom. As opposed to Disneyland which has a whole section dedicated to the buzzing Radiator Springs and Disneyland Paris where they cruise along Route 66, Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater must now brave the mountain trails.

“The American West has always been about keeping your eyes on the horizon … believing in yourself, carving your own path, and striving toward success,” Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro said during the event. “That goes for miners in the mountains, bears from the country, a princess from the bayou … or a racecar from the big city.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Concept art of Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater cheering on nearby racers at the upcoming Magic Kingdom attraction.

The first pit stop includes a thrilling rally race through wild terrain climbing mountain trails, dodging geysers and splashing through mudholes. If something less thrilling is more your speed, there is another attraction that is family-friendly, though it is geared toward smaller racers. Not much else has been disclosed, however various concept art images were also shared which show various racers bearing the terrain of the frontier. Another image shows them crossing the finish line while McQueen, Mater, and other cars cheer them on. Construction on the area will begin in early 2025.

The Cars franchise began in 2006, grossing over $400 million at the worldwide box office against a budget of roughly $120 million. The family-friendly animated film was highly criticized at the time but eventually it saw such great success that two sequels were released in 2011 and 2017. Not only that, two spin-off films revolving around aircraft, Planes and Planes: Fire and Rescue, were released in 2013 and 2014 by defunct Disneytoon Studios.

The franchise has become a pop culture hit, constantly spawning new merchandise and exciting projects. Alongside various shorts over the years, Pixar released an animated series starring Lightning McQueen and Tow Mater as they traveled the country. It was released in 2022 on Disney+ Day. The Cars franchise has accrued over $1 billion dollars at the global box office across all films.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on the upcoming park attractions.