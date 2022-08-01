Cars on the Road Trailer Announces Disney+ Day Release Date

This year's Disney+ Day has a special treat for Cars fans, as the trailer for the spinoff series Cars on the Road reveals it will premiere for the special streamer day in September. Lightning McQueen and the rest of the Cars cast are back for all-new adventures, as Lightning and Tow Mater head off on a road trip in the first trailer. Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy return to voice Lightning McQueen and Mater, respectively. Disney+ Day is where Disney releases new content on the streaming service for fans, including new shows, featurettes, and trailers for its marquee brands Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. September 8th is a date fans will want to circle on their calendars, especially since it takes place ahead of D23 Expo: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event presented by Visa in Anaheim, CA.

"The series is a romp across the country with Lightning McQueen and Mater," says director Steve Purcell. "Like any real road trip, every day is a new mini-adventure with unexpected twists and turns."

#LightningMcQueen and #Mater are back!



Watch the trailer for Disney and Pixar's Cars on the Road and start streaming the Original series, a #DisneyPlusDay premiere, September 8 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/s5JhHOBcEB — Disney•Pixar's Cars (@pixarcars) August 1, 2022

Footage from the trailer shows Lightning and Mater as they head east from Radiator Springs on a cross-country road trip to meet up with Mater's sister. One set of scenes look like they're straight out of Mad Max, with Lightning and Mater participating in gladiator-esque competitions while making new friends.

In the first Cars, Wilson played Lightning McQueen, a hotshot race car who found himself under arrest in a small town and forced to do community service to make up for some property damage. Along the way, he discovered a love for the simple life of the small town as well as some of its inhabitants, making his first real friend in Mater, and picking up a girlfriend in the form of Sally (Bonnie Hunt), a Porsche who served as the town prosecutor.

(Photo: Pixar)

In the second film and numerous shorts, Mater took the spotlight, and racing all but went by the wayside, with outrageous settings and scenarios stepping in. Whether as daredevils, professional wrestlers, time-travelers or even in one book, saving Santa Car and helping delivery Christmas, the duo would find themselves in unlikely conflicts perfect for selling incredibly specific variant toys.

Cars on the Road is produced by Marc Sondheimer. The series' episodes are directed by Steve Purcell (Eps 1, 2, 8), Bobby Podesta (Eps 5, 6, 9) and Brian Fee (Eps 3, 4, 7). Composer Jake Monaco created the score for all nine episodes.

Last year's Disney+ Day debuted first looks, exclusive footage, and new trailers, the second anniversary of Disney+. The streaming platform debuted more than 25 new pieces of content, including Marvel Studios blockbuster Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Disney+ Original movie Home Sweet Home Alone, and The Simpsons streaming short Plusaversary. Subscribers were the first to preview a slate of upcoming content from Disney+ brands — Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic — and stream exclusive special looks from Marvel Studios and Pixar Animation Studios, revealing new series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Are you ready for Cars on the Road to premiere on Disney+ Day? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!