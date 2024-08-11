New Coco Ride Announced for Disney California Adventure

The second day of D23 included several reveals from Marvel Animation, various Disney based video game collaborations and even some news for fans of the Disney parks! Disney fans looking to sprinkle a little magic into their lives with the attractions at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney California Adventure Park and more will see several new attractions enter the parks very soon. Nostalgic franchises like Monsters, Inc. and Cars as well as newer Disney/Pixar hits Coco and Encanto will enter the fray in the next few years. During the presentation, Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro took center stage to make the exciting announcements to fans.

Production on the Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco themed attraction will begin in California Adventure in 2026. With music and the sweet cast of characters — including Miguel — park goers will have the opportunity to travel to and from the land of the dead. “We’re bringing our skeletal cast of characters to life in a big way through the latest Audio-Animatronicstechnology,” D’Amaro said. “These figures will appear in ways you’ll have to see to believe.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

D’Amaro explained that the ride is heavily inspired by Haunted Mansion and the Pirates of the Caribbean rides, both immensely popular attractions at Disneyland. Judging by the concept art, which you can view below, this definitely seems to be the case. Riders are pictured inside of a boat ride through the beautiful Mexican town of Santa Cecilia, the backdrop to the 2017 animated film co-directed by Adrian Molina and Lee Unkrich.

The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures film received critical acclaim upon its release, going on to gross over $800 million at the worldwide box office. At the 90th Academy Awards, Coco walked away with awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Animated Song for “Remember Me.” The song was an integral part of the film and according to D’Amaro, music will also be an important part of the attraction as it does in many of the others.

Coco follows 12-year-old boy Miguel who aspires to be an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. The only problem with this is his family has a decades-old ban on music. When he accidentally finds himself traveling to the land of the dead, he meets a charming trickster named Héctor and the two embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel’s family history.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for updates on the Disney-themed attractions as they become available.