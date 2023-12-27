Pixar Working on New Cars Project

Pixar has another Cars project in development. This admission comes from Jay Ward, who was interviewed at the 2023 Porsche Rennsport Reunion Event by The Late Brake Show. During their conversation about Sally Carrera, host Jonny Smith asked the creative director about more Cars projects. Ward admitted that they were working on something. However, the general public probably isn't going to see it for a couple of years. That makes sense as it takes a long time for these movies and shows to go through development. However, Disney seemed ready to lean on the popular franchises after a bit of a challenging year otherwise. Here's what the creative had to say.

"There are more Cars things brewing, I can't say much more yet," Ward explained. "Cars has got a life that will keep going. I am working on some real fun projects right now that you will see in a couple of years. It takes us a while to make them."

To Pixar, they never realized how huge Cars would become over time. The creative director explained how things just kept growing and growing. He attributes the popularity to home video at the time. "It became so much bigger than we expected," he admitted. "It likes on and everyday a new child sees It for the first time, which we did not expect. The interesting thing was that Cars came out in 2006 and this is when DVDs were quite popular. It was popular theatrically when it came out, but it grew more popular. Throughout the end of the year and into the next year, more and more people saw it."

Bob Iger Talks Franchises Moving Forward

Cars won't be the only high-profile franchise getting a tune-up going forward. A Disney investor call earlier this year saw CEO Bob Iger talk about sequels for Frozen, Zootopia, and Toy Story. So, with things on some unsure ground, Disney is getting back to some familiar stories to try and stabilize their box office. So, if you love these franchises, that's good news. But, some fans wonder how many Toy Story sequels you can really make?

Iger said during the call, "And today, I'm so pleased to announce that we have sequels in the works from our animation studios to some of our most popular franchises: Toy Story, Frozen, and Zootopia. We'll have more to share about these production soon, but this is a great example of how we're leaning into our unrivaled brands and franchises."

Disney Defends Sequel Output

While some observers have decried the sequel-driven landscape at the multiplex, Bob Iger isn't trying to hear it. At The New York Times DealBook conference this year, the CEO talked about some of the recent "disappointments" in theaters. While a sequel isn't an immediate cure-all, there's somehing to be said for the amazing reception to Avatar 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. As always, the key is getting stories people want to see out there.

"I think I don't want to apologize for making sequels," Iger began. "Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they've been good films too. I think there has to be a reason to make it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have made too many. That doesn't mean we're not going to continue to make them."

The CEO continued, "I'm not sure another studio will ever achieve some of the numbers that we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a film didn't do a billion dollars in global box office, we were disappointed. That's an unbelievably high standard."

