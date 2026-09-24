The DCU’s Final Clayface Trailer Is The Most Gruesome Yet—Watch It Here

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have just released the final trailer for Clayface, the DCU’s very first horror movie hitting theaters on Oct. 23, and it’s more gruesome and disturbing than any other trailers for the movie so far. Clayface will be , and it’s obvious that, with that rating, it will be considerably darker than anything James Gunn’s branch of the larger DC franchise has done so far. If you were disturbed by Lex Luthor shooting an innocent civilian in Superman (which was also horrible), buckle up.

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Clayface is clearly taking things much, much further, from Matt Hagen’s torturous disfigurement to the way he seeks revenge and so much more. In the new trailer, the moment in which Matt has his face cut into is shown, as are multiple scenes depicting his drooping, changing skin after he has a procedure to try and undo what has been done to him. Check out the new trailer below.

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Clayface Is a Major Positive Sign for the DCU

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Although the merits of James Gunn’s DCU compared to Zack Snyder’s DC movies (commonly referred to as the Snyderverse) continues to be a heated debate among DC fans, Clayface suggests that Gunn’s movies are on the right track. Interestingly, one of the critiques of Snyder’s movies were how dark they were, particularly taking characters like Superman and giving them a darker spin—a massive difference from Gunn’s interpretation, which represented Superman as full of hope and almost innocent in his ideologies. Yet, Clayface is already proving that Gunn’s DCU will be far from one note, even before it his theaters.

Previous DCU movies and shows have indicated the same, to a degree. For example, Lanterns is tonally very distinct from Superman, and it’s clear that the DCU is therefore open to playing with form and genre. However, there’s very little doubt that Clayface is going to emphasize that so much more, as an R-rated horror movie is a huge departure from anything done in the DCU so far. Ultimately, that’s a great sign for the franchise. Clayface won’t be everyone’s cup of tea because some audiences just don’t want to see something this violent and unsettling. Yet, for those who are looking for a very different movie in the superhero genre, especially when it comes to the DCU, Clayface will likely be a hit.

That also bodes well for the DCU’s future, which currently has many projects on the horizon. Most notably, the Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow, will be hitting theaters next summer, and it could definitely use a boost. Although Superman was successful, Supergirl, which was released earlier this year, was a box office disappointment. Hopefully, Clayface will get DC fans excited and set Man of Tomorrow up to hit theaters on a high note. Whether it has a positive impact on Man of Tomorrow or not, though, it will be fascinating to see how Clayface performs with audiences.