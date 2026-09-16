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New Clayface Update Confirms a DCU First, And Fans Are Here For It: “Not Playing Around”

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DC Studios and its DC Universe brand are having a good run into the back half of the year, and it was a much-needed upswing. After successfully launching the franchise on the back of James Gunn’s Superman (2025), the DCU saw its next big film release, Supergirl (2026), totally flop in theaters. But just as chatter was building about whether Gunn had a firm hand on the wheel, HBO’s Lanterns has premiered and broken out to become the pop-culture phenomenon of the Fall TV season.

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The DCU has more to offer before the year is done: Right when Lanterns ends its run, the next DCU movie will be set to open in theaters: Clayface, a dark origin story for one of Batman’s oldest (and strangest) villains. Fans have seen the trailers for Clayface and have been waiting intently for confirmation about one aspect of the movie that could be a make-or-break issue for some viewers. And now, that confirmation is here.

Clayface Gets Official Rating & It’s the Darkest DC Movie Yet

Matt Hagen in. bandages in Clayface
Warner Bros. Pictures

It’s now officially on the books that Clayface is rated R for “strong bloody violence, gore, language, some nudity, and brief drug use.” We’ve known since last year (via James Gunn himself) that the film was being produced and shot as an R-rated feature. However, by the time a film goes from shooting to being in post-production, the studio’s plans can change, depending on how executives rate the finished product that’s onscreen. We’ve seen cases where more mature, R-rated films get cut down to PG-13 ratings so that they can appeal to a much wider audience demographic (teens) and earn more at the box office.

Given the major losses associated with Supergirl, some fans worried DC Studios and Warner Bros. might change strategies with Clayface. Instead, this official rating (specifically the “bloody violence, gore,” and “some nudity”) makes it clear we’re getting the most adult-themed DC movie ever – and that’s saying something.

The most comparable DC films would be Joker, which was “Rated R for strong bloody violence, disturbing behavior, language, and brief sexual images,” and The Suicide Squad, which got its R-rating for “strong violence and gore, language throughout, some sexual references, drug use, and brief graphic nudity.” Each of those films got a mention of either “bloody violence” or “gore”; Clayface apparently requires mention of both to prepare viewers for the experience.

Clayface in bathtub in Clayface
DC Studios / Warner Bros.

The story of Clayface follows Matt Hagen (Tom Rhys), a Gotham City actor whose breakout fame is (literally) cut short when a group of local gangsters horribly mutilate his face. Desperate, Matt turns to Dr. Caitlin Corr (Naomi Ackie), a scientist working on fringe experiments like a form of living clay that could potentially restore Matt’s mangled face. At first, the experiment looks successful as Matt gets his face back – but the miracle doesn’t last long before it becomes a nightmare. Matt finds that his entire body is mutating in radical ways he can’t control, and his mind begins breaking down just as fast as his body, turning him into a monster in more ways than one.

The hardcore horror tone of Clayface may be a necessary selling point; if the film doesn’t have an appearance from Batman, marketing it as a DCU comic book movie may not be the move.

James Watkins (Speak No Evil) is directing from a script by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep) and Hossein Amini (47 Ronin, The Snowman). It will be in theaters on October 23rd.

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Forum Conversation: LANTERNS EP 4 MANHUNTER REVEAL

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NinDiego_64 Members
NinDiego_64 Members
September 14

“Atrocitus” huh LOL

Websnap Members
Websnap Members
September 11
9 hours ago, Kyle Rayner said:

The problem with this theory is that Hal knew that he should treat John as his trainee. He shows up right when John gets the job, and he tells Sinestro that he thinks John is his replacement. If Lianna is a fake Guardian, then why are Hal and presumably the other Guardians playing along?

We don’t know how Hal knows — the ring could have told him. We DO now that Hal is not in the habit of checking in, and he goes “with his gut”, so he could just be reacting to his perception of the information he has. The ring could have detected another ring being used when John has his test, and knowing he hasn’t exactly been a model corps member and his age now being more and more a factor, plus his ego… it’s more than likely his behaviour is all driven by assumptions (they are trying to replace me) that just happen to be partially correct, therefor (in his eyes) reinforcing the prospecting telling him all he thinks he needs to know.

What I do love about this show is it leverages the Rashomon storytelling style of telling one even from the perspective of different characters (sometime unreliably), and every time we are told what we “already know”, we actually learn more about what really happened. The answers are most likely right in front of us, it just hasn’t clicked (by design) from the right perspective yet.

Websnap Members
Websnap Members
September 11
On 9/9/2026 at 8:32 AM, Marco Vito Oddo said:

I agree, but I would also add that John holds on too long before talking and acting, which causes a different set of problems. I absolutely love these two working together and being flawed for opposite reasons.

I’m not sure there’s more than one manhunter though, just because we’re halfway into the season and we know that we’ll learn the origins of Guy’s ring, have a flashback episode about Hal, and solve Hal’s murder in 2026. There’s a lot of ground to cover, so we need to be wrapping up the 2016 plot soon.

Yeah, my comment wasn’t praise (per se) about John’s method — just pointing out their very different approaches — which I feel adds to their disconnect since they aren’t communicating motives. They could actually learn a lot from each other (both for this case, and how to be better Lanterns) had they not been played against each other by Lianna.

Personally, I don’t think time matters (narrative-wise) in relation to one or several Manhunters. They have no real individual personality or motivation outside their human cover, and since we’ve already been introduced to who they are and what they did, having one, three or ten hiding in the town, or hell — the whole town — would need little more setup. All the things you mention can be covered easily in the remaining four episodes, while also revealing half the town (for instance) are Manhunters seeking refuge from those searching for them. What If that is what Abin Sur discovered? Not one, but a colony of them — having Zoe as the narrative’s “representative” for them — and that way providing their exposition.

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