New DC Release Reunites Supergirl & Krypto Before 2026 Movie Return (But Superman Day Disappoints)

88 years ago, Superman first appeared in Action Comics #1, changing the world of comics – and of silver screen superheroes – instantly. Now, every year, DC recognizes this day as Superman Day – an opportunity to celebrate the Man of Steel, and, this year, his cousin, Kara, who stars in the next big DCU release in June, and we have a new DC release that combines Clark Kent, Kara, and DCU favorite Krypto before all three appear in Supergirl in a couple of months.

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In honor of Superman Day, DC has released the fourth Krypto Saves the Day short – which, remember, James Gunn has confirmed are not canon – which sees the wayward super-pup trying – and failing – to enjoy a hotdog at the beach with the animated version of David Corenswet’s Clark Kent. A series of unfortunate events inevitably occur, as the family-friendly short cuts a far happier tone than Supergirl, which puts Krypto in mortal peril. Interestingly, there’s also a brief cameo for Supergirl herself, who is seen surfing, and ends up swept up in an underwater cyclone her dog creates. The cameo feels like a marketing opportunity more than anything. Here’s the full short:

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Honestly, Superman Day 2026 Was a Bit of a Bust

Considering you’d think Superman Day would be the perfect opportunity to build some hype for the DCU’s upcoming releases, Supergirl and Man of Tomorrow, it’s been a bit of a letdown. Ultimately, while we got a couple of drops – including Krypto Saves the Day: Coastal Catastrophe, Superman Day 2026 will go down as conspicuous for being forgettable. Here’s everything that has been released and revealed: first, James Gunn shared a message celebrating the day, with cameos by David Corenswet, a newly-bald-again Nicholas Hoult, Jason Momoa, and Milly Alcock:

We all celebrate Superman Day differently, Krypto's eating treats, Supergirl is off on an adventure, and Superman is…hanging out with Lex? pic.twitter.com/3ITtavGUxc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2026

Gunn also shared a celebration of Lois Lane and Clark Kent from DC Comics…

Happy anniversary to Superman and Lois Lane! They’ve been saving the world and telling its stories since 1938, with no plans to stop. They made their first appearances in ACTION COMICS #1, written by Jerry Siegel, with pencils and inks by Joe Shuster. pic.twitter.com/FRmdb1ATxA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2026

Meanwhile, despite the promise of Supergirl being added to today’s celebration, DC’s only nod to that was the tease of an official collaboration between Supergirl and Blondie, whose song “Call Me” featured in the trailer.

Taking the stage soon…an official collaboration between Blondie and DC Studios’ “Supergirl.” Look out! pic.twitter.com/AfpBXdk4Xy — Supergirl (@supergirl) April 18, 2026

And the official DC YouTube channel released an hour-long video of Superman’s greatest movie moments, bringing together the four live-action Supermen and a brief nod to the animated version from the DCAU.

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It feels a little odd that we didn’t get a TV spot for Supergirl, or the actual reveal of what that Blondie collab might be. Anything from Man of Tomorrow was always unlikely, given where they are in the production schedule – though perhaps Adria Arjona’s role could have been officially confirmed? Either way, it’s a bit of a missed opportunity, especially after so little was revealed at CinemaCon.

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