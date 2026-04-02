All 9 DC Characters Confirmed for the Supergirl Movie, Ranked by Power

With the new Supergirl trailer hitting, it has shown a little more about the storyline, and revealed a few pieces of information about the villains, who is fighting who, and what Supergirl’s main goal is in the upcoming DCU movie. It also has solidified nine characters who will appear in the movie that also appeared in the DC Comics storylines over the years. Not all of the characters were important, but when it comes to carrying over the stories, they all play an important role in the Supergirl movie and Kara’s journey to help a young girl and save her beloved dog, Krypto.

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Here is a look at the nine confirmed characters from DC Comics who will appear in Supergirl, ranked by their power levels.

9) Elias Knoll (Unnamed in the Comics)

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Elias Knoll is Ruthye Marye Knoll’s father, and he is the reason that the young girl is on a path of vengeance. However, this isn’t a name that fans will find in DC Comics because her father was never given a name in the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book series that Supergirl is based on. In the comics, she just referred to him as her father, and he stood up to Krem of the Yellow Hills and paid for it with his life. While not a powerful character, he was a brave man who stood for his people and died for his morals. Ferdinand Kingsley (Reacher) plays Elias Knoll in Supergirl.

8) Alura In-Ze

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Alura In-Ze is Kara’s mother in both DC Comics and in the Supergirl movie. She has been in several different Supergirl properties over the years, played by Mia Farrow in 1984’s Supergirl and Erica Durance in the Supergirl TV series on The CW. Emily Beecham (1899, Into the Badlands) stars as Kara’s mother in the upcoming movie. Alura In-Ze made her first DC Comics appearance in Action Comics #252 in 1959. She is a normal Kryptonian, and if the movie follows the comics, the city leaders purposefully kept Argo City far away from a yellow sun to prevent anyone there from having superpowers.

7) Zor-El

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Zor-El is Kara’s father, a scientist similar to Superman’s father who was able to help save his daughter’s life when radiation leakage doomed everyone in Argo City to death. He appears in the Supergirl movie in scenes from Argo City, including when he sends his teenage daughter away for her own safety. In the comics, Zor-El debuted long after his wife, first appearing in Superman/Batman #9 in 2004. In this movie, David Krumholtz (Serenity, The Deuce) plays Kara’s father. Like Alura, he has no powers, but his brilliance as a scientist is what saved his daughter’s life.

6) Ruthye Marye Knoll

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Ruthye Marye Knoll is a young girl who is seeking vengeance against Krem of the Yellow Hills for killing her father. The Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow was unique because they took the classic John Wayne movie True Grit and used it as a template, with Supergirl playing the John Wayne character of Rooster Cogburn, helping the young girl bring justice to the villain. As a young girl, Ruthye held almost no power, but she was as strong-willed as her father, but had Supergirl there to help her survive and come out even stronger in the end. Eve Ridley plays Ruthye Marye Knoll in Supergirl.

5) Krem of the Yellow Hills

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Krem of the Yellow Hills is the main antagonist in Supergirl, and he made his comic book debut in the Tom King and Bilquis Evely comic book Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. He was a vengeful and destructive villain, and he showed that in this new trailer when he actually shot Krypto with a poison dart. His power isn’t so much from his own being as it is from his leading his own personal army, making him seem almost untouchable. In the comics, he also possessed some weapons and gadgets, including one that could transport Supergirl to a planet with a red sun to eliminate her from the fight. Matthias Schoenaerts (The Old Guard) stars as Krem of the Yellow Hills in Supergirl.

4) Krypto

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Krypto is a very powerful hero in Supergirl, and he showed in Superman that he could be one of the most destructive weapons imaginable when pointed at the right targets. Krypto originally debuted in Adventure Comics #210 in 1955 as Superboy’s pet dog. In the DCU, he has been repurposed as Supergirl’s dog that was with her in Argo City and remains her loyal companion to this day, the only being she truly feels connected with. Krypto has the same powers as Superman and Supergirl, making him one of the world’s most powerful beings, although he also has their weaknesses, and as as dog, none of their patience and only canine-levels of intelligence.

3) Lobo

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If you ask Lobo, he will tell you he ranks number one of the most powerful list. In fact, he has given Superman a run for his money more than once in the comics, and is someone who will stoop to any level to achieve his goals, which is usually capturing a target for a bounty. In Supergirl, Jason Momoa plays Lobo and this seems an even better fit than his DCEU role as Aquaman. He also appears to be close to Supergirl’s level of power, which is impressive in itself. Lobo first appeared in Omega Men #3 in 1983, and he has fought Superman and Wonder Woman on even ground in the past.

2) Superman

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Superman is widely considered one of the most powerful characters in DC Comics, and in all of comics in general. David Corenswet returns as Superman in Supergirl, but it appears he is only there in a cameo role as he speaks to her in what appears to be a face-chat program. Superman proved in his first movie that he is easily the most powerful being on Earth, and in the comics, there really isn’t anyone on his level when it comes to pure base power either. However, in many cases, there is still one person who ranks higher than him on the power scales.

1) Supergirl

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Supergirl and Superman are pretty much equal when it comes to strength and power. Superman might be stronger in pure strength, but Supergirl is more powerful for a few reasons. The biggest reason is that Superman was raised on Earth by Jonathan and Martha Kent and was taught compassion and the need to show mercy at all times. Supergirl, on the other hand, watched her world die and never had the same upbringing. She even said in the first Supergirl trailer that she knows there are times that you don’t show mercy. Supergirl and Superman have the same powers, but Supergirl is not always willing to hold back, making her the more powerful hero of the two.

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