New Disney Cinderella Project Revealed (But It’s Not What You Think)

It’s been over 75 years since Disney’s Cinderella first charmed moviegoers, and the character has been a beloved Disney favorite ever since. In that time, we’ve had several animated sequels and even a live-action adaptation, and the character has also been featured in a host of other projects along the way. Now Disney is working on another project set in Cinderella’s world, but it’s not at all what you would expect.

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Disney is developing a new live-action film set in the world of Cinderella, but the princess herself is not the star. Instead, the film focuses on Cinderella’s evil stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella (via Deadline), and the film is aptly titled Stepsisters. At the helm is Disney’s Chip n’ Dale: Rescue Rangers director Akiva Schaffer, who will direct based on an original script by Michael Montemayor (Tangled) that is being reworked by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand (The Naked Gun Reboot).

What Should We Expect From Cinderella’s Evil Stepsisters Film?

As seen in Chip n’Dale: Rescue Rangers, Schaffer is no stranger to taking a unique premise and bringing it to life with a modern sense of humor and irreverent style, which that film had in spades. It was also unmistakably Disney in its overall tone, and if you’re approaching a story about the evil stepsisters with Schaffer at the wheel, it would seem that this will also have a tongue-in-cheek approach.

In the original film, Anastasia and Drizella show their expertise in the art of putting someone down, and their unfortunate target is Cinderella, thanks to the actions of their mother, Lady Tremaine. Throughout the film, they are mostly used for comedic effect, though they do reach a few low points, including when they tear Cinderella’s dress apart ahead of the ball. Then there’s the trying on of the glass slipper, which, unlike the fairy tale, is played directly for laughs as they hilariously fail to put the glass slipper on.

This project seems to take place after the end of the original film, but that’s not yet confirmed. If it is set after the first film, it could be an all-original story, but it would also be interesting if it worked with some of the story points in the direct-to-video sequels. In Cinderella II: Dreams Come True, there’s actually a story about Anastasia falling in love with a baker whom her mother and sister both disapprove of. Cinderella finds out about this and actually helps Anastasia get ready for the ball and for a date with her new love.

Then there’s Cinderella III: A Twist In Time, which has Anastasia discovering how the Fairy Godmother helped Cinderella in the original film. Anastasia is able to not only steal her wand but also accidentally turns the Fairy Godmother into a statue, and so Lady Tremaine uses the wand to take them back in time so they can change history. They do just that, as Lady Tremaine is able to magically make Anastasia’s foot fit the slipper, and that’s just the start of their history-changing adventure.

Again, these are just ideas, as nothing has been confirmed, but it does show that there is plenty you can do with these characters and the overall concept, and hopefully we’ll get more details soon.

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