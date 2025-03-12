Moana 2: 5 Other Disney Sequels You Need to Watch

Months after breaking records at the box office and becoming one of the rare films to hit $1 billion, Moana 2 has finally sailed onto the Disney+ streaming lineup. The sequel doesn’t soar quite like its enormously beloved predecessor, which led to a much more muted response from critics and fans alike. That obviously didn’t hurt its performance at the box office and likely won’t impact what everyone is expecting to be a massive debut on Disney+, but that doesn’t mean it’s automatically going to be one of the best Disney sequels on the platform.

You may not realize it, but Disney actually released a ton of sequels to the studio’s popular films over the years, thanks to the Disney Toon Studio, which specialized in straight-to-video films. A lot of these smaller, more cost-efficient sequels are exactly the kind of quality you’d expect, but there are a few that have really surprised fans.

From a continuation of the Lion King saga to a series-launching Hawaiian adventure, there are probably more good Disney sequels available on Disney+ than you thought. Since the sequel game can be a game of chance, we did the heavy lifting for you, picking out five lesser-known sequels on Disney+ that you need to add to your watchlist.

The Rescuers Down Under (1990)

While Disney is all-in on the whole IP/franchise thing now, it wasn’t always that way. For decades, Disney Animation Studios hardly ever produced sequels for theaters, but The Rescuers Down Under was one of the only exceptions. And to this day it’s probably the strongest of the theatrical sequels, recent releases included.

The Rescuers Down Under arrived 13 years after The Rescuers, picking up the story of international mice agents Bernard and Miss Bianca. Their new mission requires them to travel to Australia and save a young boy who was kidnapped by a dangerous poacher.

With stronger animation, a truly scary villain, and a more intimate focus on Bernard and Miss Bianca as characters, you could argue that Down Under is even better than its predecessor. Not everyone will agree, but the argument is certainly there. It’s the only true Disney Animation Studios sequel you can say that about.

The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride (1998)

The Lion King is one of the best animated movies of all time, so its direct sequel obviously doesn’t come close to hitting the same highs. But The Lion King II: Simba’s Pride still manages to find its own footing and become a very welcomed addition to the story of Simba and his family.

Simba’s Pride follows Kiara, the daughter of Simba and Nala, as she crosses paths with Kovu, a young lion from outside of the Pridelands. There’s a pride of lions outside Simba’s kingdom that are led by Scar’s former mate, and she’s hell-bent on killing Simba to avenge Scar and take over Pride Rock herself. To do that, she creates a plan for Kovu to infiltrate Pride Rock, but he finds himself caught in the middle.

This movie has some great music, memorable characters, and is at times genuinely heartbreaking. It’s absolutely worth your time, especially after Kiara played a part in the new Mufasa movie.

Aladdin and the King of Thieves (1996)

The third Aladdin movie feels a bit like a miracle, considering what the franchise went through in the years leading up to its development. After Aladdin was a smash-hit, Disney Toon got to work on The Return of Jafar. However, there was some frustration brewing between Disney and star Robin Williams, which caused him to sit the sequel out.

Return of Jafar wouldn’t have worked even if Williams had been voicing the Genie, but without him it’s downright difficult to watch. Fortunately, the studio patched things up with the comedy icon ahead of the third movie and he made a triumphant return with Aladdin and the King of Thieves.

Not only did the return of Williams bring the magic back to Genie, but the story of this threequel was also heads and tails above its predecessor. It begins during preparations for Aladdin and Jasmine’s wedding, and we learn that the former’s father is actually the leader of the infamous Forty Thieves. Together, they head off to find a mysterious oracle, a quest that ultimately leads them to square off against the men that Aladdin’s father once led.

Like most of the other sequels on this list, what elevates King of Thieves is the presence of a really great villain. Once the true baddie is revealed and things starting turning gold (literally), you’ll be hooked.

Cinderella III: A Twist in Time (2007)

The Cinderella sequels are a lot like the Aladdin movies, in that a nearly unwatchable second film is somehow followed by a much better third.

Released 57 years after the original Cinderella, Disney’s Cinderella III: A Twist in Time puts a unique spin on the classic tale. In this sequel, Lady Tremaine gets her hands on the magic of the Fairy Godmother and turns back the clock, altering the events of the first movie so that one of her daughters ends up with Prince Charming instead of Cinderella.

This movie cements Lady Tremaine’s status as one of the most devious villains in all of Disney. It’s worth the watch for that alone.

Stitch! the Movie (2003)

If you weren’t aware, the Lilo & Stitch universe is a fairly big one. After the original film in 2002, Disney released multiple movies and an entire TV series (not to mention a lot of Japanese animated titles that haven’t made their way to the United States). It can be a lot to parse through, but the best place to start is Stitch! the Movie.

2003’s Stitch! the Movie is the first of the Lilo & Stitch projects to arrive after the original film, and it’s the connective tissue between that movie and the TV series. This is essentially a standalone pilot to Lilo & Stitch: The Series, kicking the next chapter of the franchise off in hilarious fashion.

This movie sets the table for the entire series by revealing that Jumba’s 625 experiments before Stitch have all landed on Earth and escaped. Pairing up with a couple of the other experiments, Stitch and his found family have to track down these new aliens before they cause mass chaos in Hawaii. And when it’s over, you’ve got a whole TV series to continue the story.