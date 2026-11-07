New Disney Live-Action Movie Will Give a Greek Villain The Cruella Treatment

It looks like one of the creative minds behind Disney’s live-action Tangled, which releases in 2028, has a thing for stories involving magical hair. Tangled writer Michael Montemayor, who also worked on Court Date and the upcoming Stepsisters, is currently developing a villain origin story, taking a page from Cruella’s book. While the details about this upcoming film based on Medusa from Greek mythology are being kept tightly under wraps, what we do know is that Dwayne Johnson is producing with his Seven Bucks partners Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia, though it’s unclear what role, if any, The Rock could play in the project.

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Unless you’ve spent your entire life under a rock, you know that Medusa is the famous snake-haired Gorgon, often portrayed in different lights as either a soulless monster or, more recently, a misunderstood victim. Which direction the writer is going with the project is anyone’s guess, but Montemayor is in high demand over at Disney, with his other live-action project, Stepsisters, an original live-action Cinderella spinoff directed by Akiva Schaffer, headed for the big screen with an as-yet-unannounced release date. So it seems story reimaginings are also his thing, and the angle he’s going to take with the Medusa film will hopefully be a surprising one.

Big Things Are In Store for Montemayor

Disney

Nearly six years after it was revealed that the live-action Tangled movie was in development, it has officially wrapped filming, putting the project on track for its March 31st 2028 release and leaving about a year and a half for editing, post-production, and marketing. “That’s a wrap on Tangled!! Truly a dream come true getting to see this movie come to life! I’ve been writing movies since I was 19, so to be able to get to work with Disney this year (on four projects!!) has been a miracle in the making,” the writer said on Instagram when it was announced that filming had wrapped.

It was a long road to get from the development announcement in 2020 to the news that the project had finished filming. In January of this year, the studio announced that Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim were cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider, the film’s leads. Caitríona Balfe and Elliot Cowan were also cast as Rapunzel’s parents, with Katherine Hahn joining the cast as Mother Gothel, the movie’s villain.

As for the new Medusa project, we know very little right now about what it might entail. But it seems whatever Montemayor is putting his mind to really has the potential to be successful, and with a character so well-known and beloved, there’s already a built-in audience—especially given the major fanbase of Disney’s other Greek mythology-based franchise, Percy Jackson, which is one of its most successful live-action adaptations of all time.