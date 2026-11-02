Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Trailer Confirms War Between Gods & Titans – WATCH

The upcoming release of Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3 is just around the corner with a Nov. 20 release date, and now, a brand-new trailer has offered a closer look at the massive story to come, including an epic war between the gods and the Titans themselves. Already, audiences have gotten a glimpse at the upcoming season of the show with previous trailers, which confirmed that the heroes would be sent on an epic journey—which makes sense, given the source material. It was also already teased that season 3 would include the .

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Now, yet another new trailer has been revealed, and this one confirms that the battle fans have been wanting to see is coming. Specifically, the new trailer reveals that the Titans and the gods will finally be having their showdown. Check out the trailer and more about the upcoming season below.

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Will Season 3 Maintain the Show’s Momentum?

Disney’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians has had an impressive run so far. Although the show arguably doesn’t have quite the mass following that one might expect, especially given how popular it seems to be with its dedicated fanbase, the show’s reviews and its ratings speak for themselves. On Rotten Tomatoes alone, for example, season 1 has a very impressive 91% with critics, and season 2 has a jaw dropping 100%. Audience scores also aren’t that far behind, with audiences rating season 1 79% and season 2 84%. Obviously, critics have therefore praised it higher than audiences have, but these scores nevertheless reflect a solid show.

It will be interesting, especially based on the epic nature of this trailer, to see whether season 3 will prove just as popular with critics and audiences or whether there will be a drop off. After all, this larger franchise has had its fair share of ups and downs, with the previous movies not having nearly the same warm reception as the Disney+ show seems to have had thus far. There’s also the question of timing, as a Nov. 20 release arguably puts the series in a difficult position in terms of views. For one, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping releases in theaters the very same day, but the weeks surrounding Thanksgiving are known to be full of major releases, theatrical and otherwise.

Granted, that last point may be in Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3’s favor. After all, this isn’t a theater release, and having the episodes available to stream at home will give the show a leg up in that regard. Nevertheless, season 3 has quite a bit to live up to (and, undoubtedly, it wouldn’t hurt if it was so successful that it got new audiences members on board too).

Are you looking forward to Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 3, or are there other releases around that date that you are more excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments below.