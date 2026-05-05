A 45-Year-Old Horror Favorite Gets a Terrifying New Sequel – Watch the Evil Dead Burn Trailer

Few horror franchises can make it to a trilogy, let alone create an entire series. Even franchises that get multi-film runs ever make those runs last more than a single generation or era before changing tides and tastes make them irrelevant. But there are a few, a select few horror franchises that have managed to terrify multiple generations of viewers, without ever losing relevancy or the core value of the brand.

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Evil Dead first hit screens in October of 1981, and from there, writer/director Sam Raimi has built it into one of the longest-running and consistently acclaimed horror franchises of all time – and it’s only getting bigger and better. Raimi and his producing partner, Rob Tapert, have what few other franchise executives have: opening the Evil Dead franchise up to new filmmakers, who can put their own spin on the evil horrors created by the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis tome and the “Deadite” monsters it unleashes.

Now the full trailer for the 6th film in the Evil Dead franchise, Evil Dead Burn, is here – and you can watch it below!

Evil Dead Burn Trailer (Watch)

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According to the synopsis, “Evil Dead Burn unleashes the franchise’s most savage and terrifying ride to date, blazing onto big screens with an all-new chapter of carnage and demonic mayhem. After the loss of her husband, a woman seeks solace with her in-laws in their secluded family home. As one by one they are transformed into Deadites—turning the gathering into a family reunion from hell—she comes to discover that the vows she took in life live on… even in death.“

So far, the Evil Dead films have focused on youths who are gathered at some scenic cabin in the woods, or (in the case of Army of Darkness) followed a hero (Ash) into an entire Medieval world of supernatural and mystical madness. The previous installment, Lee Cronin’s Evil Dead Rise, changed the formula to a single mom and her kids, living in a shoddy apartment building. It was the same close-quarters setting as the other Evil Dead films, but added the dark turn of family bonds being corrupted and twisted (a mom trying to kill her kids, instead of protecting them.

Evil Dead Burn will be taking that family drama theme even further, turning a traumatic event like a funeral (and all the emotions we know can boil over during that event), turning it into the source of mayhem and horror (will we ever look at family gatherings the same after this? Hopefully not). Suddenly, the enigmatic teaser trailer for this film seems so much more telling about the finale, and how horrible it could get.

Evil Dead Burn / New Line – Warner Bros.

Evil Dead Burn stars Souheila Yacoub (Dune: Part Two), Tandi Wright (Shortland Street), Hunter Doohan (Netflix’s Wednesday, Daredevil: Born Again), Luciane Buchanan (The night Agent), Errol Shand (Safe House), George Pullar (North Shore), Maude Davey, and Greta Van Den Brink. Sébastien Vaniček (Infested) is directing from a script he co-wrote with Florent Bernard. Rob Tapert and Sam Raimi produce Evil Dead Burn, with executive producers Romel Adam, Bruce Campbell, Lee Cronin, and Jose Canas.

Evil Dead Burn will be released in theaters on July 10th. Share your trailer reactions on the ComicBook Forum!