Evil Dead Burn Was Forced to Cut One Brutal Scene Down to Qualify for an R Rating (But You’ll See it Eventually)

Get ready to rev up your chainsaws once again, Deadite enthusiasts, because the Evil Dead franchise is making a comeback next month. Evil Dead Burn, the next chapter in the prolific horror franchise that has left Bruce Campbell’s Ash Williams in the past, hits theaters in North America on July 8th. To no horror fan’s surprise, the movie is being touted as quite the bloody affair, though it is so violent that one scene apparently wasn’t able to make the cut. While plenty of gore can be a part of an R-rated film, Burn’s director is touting that while said bloody scene won’t hit theaters, Necronomicon fans will have the chance to see the deleted segment in the future.

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In a recent interview with SFX Magazine, Evil Dead Burn director Sébastien Vaniček confirmed that one particularly nasty scene had to be edited so the film could still receive an R-rating. While films like Terrifier have hit it big by bypassing the rating system, releasing the violent misadventures of Art the Clown as “unrated,” Evil Dead remains a part of Warner Bros’ umbrella of spooky licenses. Luckily, Vaniček confirmed that while the theatrical release isn’t unrated, Evil Dead Burn is set to receive a director’s cut: “The director’s cut will be way more violent than what we will have in the theater.” As of the writing of this article, a release date for the director’s cut has yet to be revealed.

It’s Time to Burn

LUCIANE BUCHANAN as Thya in New Line Cinema’s “Evil Dead Burn,” a Warner Bros. Pictures release.

Photo Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

For those who might need an introduction to this new chapter of the Necronimocon, the latest entry will spin out of the events of Evil Dead Rise as a family struggles with the loss of a loved one. Once again, the Book of the Dead has found its way into unsuspecting hands, transforming characters into Deadites as they attempt to lay waste to everyone in their path. Luckily, even following Burn’s release, Evil Dead fans won’t be waiting long for the next entry as Evil Dead Wrath has been confirmed for a 2028 release date.

While the series’ original director, Sam Raimi, has handed off the torch to a new generation, the master of horror still plays a big role in the future of the Book of the Dead. Raimi remains a producer on these projects, while normally deciding which young directors will take a crack at the Deadites for each film. For Evil Dead Burn, Raimi had previously confirmed that he was impressed with Sébastien Vaniček’s creature feature, Infested. Focusing on an apartment building overrun by a venomous spider outbreak, the movie had a claustrophobic feel that is perfect for the Deadites. While all the new Evil Dead films might not focus on Ash as the original trilogy did, the Book of the Dead has been the through line that unites these horror entries for a new generation.

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Via Bloody Disgusting