New Fast X Featurette Offers a Look Inside the End of the Road

Fast X is finally hitting theaters next month and the tenth installment to the Fast Saga marks "the beginning of the end." The franchise is expected to finish with the eleventh movie, which means the cast has been teasing excitement as fans gear up for the penultimate experience. Today, the official YouTube account for the Fast Saga shared a new featurette that teases the "end of the road" for Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and the rest of his "family."

"The end of the road begins. Fast X, the tenth film in the Fast & Furious Saga, launches the final chapters of one of cinema's most storied and popular global franchises, now in its third decade and still going strong with the same core cast and characters as when it began. Over many missions and against impossible odds, Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family have outsmarted, out-nerved, and outdriven every foe in their path. Now, they confront the most lethal opponent they've ever faced: A terrifying threat emerging from the shadows of the past who's fueled by blood revenge, and who is determined to shatter this family and destroy everything-and everyone-that Dom loves, forever," the video caption reads. You can watch the cast, including franchise newcomer Jason Momoa, tease the new movie below:

How Does Fast X Tie In With Fast Five?

You can read the official description of Fast X's connection to Fast Five here: "In 2011's Fast Five, Dom and his crew took out nefarious Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes and decapitated his empire on a bridge in Rio De Janeiro. What they didn't know was that Reyes' son, Dante (Aquaman's Jason Momoa), witnessed it all and has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dom pay the ultimate price. Dante's plot will scatter Dom's family from Los Angeles to the catacombs of Rome, from Brazil to London, and from Portugal to Antarctica. New allies will be forged and old enemies will resurface. But everything changes when Dom discovers that his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante's vengeance."

Who Is Brie Larson Playing in Fast X?

Jason Momoa isn't the only franchise newcomer playing the child of a previous Fast Saga character. The March issue of Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar) revealed Brie Larson's character, Tess, is the daughter of Kurt Russell's Mr. Nobody, who is presumed dead after F9.

Directed by Louis Leterrier, Fast X opens in theaters on May 19th.