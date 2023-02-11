Fast X Director Louis Leterrier Explains the Importance of Bringing His Own Flair to the Franchise (Exclusive)

Fast X was originally going to be helmed by returning director Justin Lin, but he left the project soon after production began due to a reported "major disagreement" with franchise star Vin Diesel. Lin ended up being replaced by Louis Leterrier who is best known for helming The Incredible Hulk (2008). The Fast X trailer launch event took place last night and ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Leterrier about joining the franchise for its tenth installment.

"Well, it was important for me to bring my flair," Leterrier explained. "My flair is reality, is physics, is bringing the actors into the action, never separating action and storytelling and emotion. Everything is doing a little bit of stirring the pot and bringing everybody into this controlled chaos."

What Is Louis Leterrier's History With Marvel?

During our chat with Leterrier, he talked about being there for the early stages of the MCU.

"I'm happy they're healthy, I'm happy they're alive," Leterrier said when asked about the recent MCU return of The Incredible Hulk's Tim Roth and Tim Blake Nelson. "It's incredible. I was there at the beginning of Marvel. This was a very special time. We created this studio. We created... Yeah, the MCU was birthed out of The Incredible Hulk. Tony Stark walked into The Incredible Hulk and said, 'I'm putting together a team,' and which one is it? Obviously, the Avengers. That was the beginning. No one thought... We had hopes; Kevin and I had hopes that he would become something like this as fans. ... It's kind of like the same thing [with Fast X]. If you do movies, if you bring something as a fan to the fans, if you respect your audience, because you are one of them, it will go a long way. So yeah, I mean, I can't wait for these characters, our new characters, to be 20 years from now in other movies."

Who Stars in Fast X?

Returning franchise cast members in Fast X include Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Charlize Theron. The trailer for Fast X also confirmed the return of John Cena, Jason Statham, and Helen Mirren. Diesel's two-time Guardians of the Galaxy co-star Michael Rooker, who cameoed as old Toretto family friend Buddy in F9, confirmed last year he will reprise his role in Fast X. Franchise newcomers include Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno.

You can check out our full interview with Leterrier above. Fast X speeds into theaters on May 19th.