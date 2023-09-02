New Hilary Swank Movie Delays Release Date After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Movie Announcement

Another day, another movie shifting release dates amid Taylor Swift's announcement of her Eras Tour movie hitting theaters. On Friday, reports revealed that Ordinary Angels, an upcoming film from Lionsgate and Kingdom Studios starring Hilary Swank, has been delayed indefinitely. The film was previously expected to debut in theaters on October 13th, the same day that Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is scheduled to premiere. According to the reporting, Ordinary Angels does not currently have a release date at all, but Lionsgate plans to release it further down the line. The report also claims that the move was partially so Swank could hypothetically promote the film at a later date, something that is not possible amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

Ordinary Angels is the latest film to move its release date after Swift's announcement, with The Exorcist: Believer moving from October 13th to October 6th in order to avoid direct competition with The Eras Tour. In the first day since Swift announced the movie's release date, The Eras Tour has reportedly led to record-breaking ticket presales at AMC Theatres (which is distributing the film) as well as across North America, with $37+ million bought already.

What Is Ordinary Angels About?

Based on a true story, Ordinary Angels follows Sharon (Hilary Swank), a fierce but struggling hairdresser in small-town Kentucky who discovers a renewed sense of purpose when she meets Ed (Alan Ritchson), a widower working hard to make ends meet for his two daughters. With his youngest daughter waiting for a liver transplant, Sharon sets her mind to helping the family and will move mountains to do it. What unfolds is the inspiring tale of faith, everyday miracles, and ordinary angels.

Ordinary Angels is directed by Jon Gunn and written by Meg Tilly and Kelly Fremon Craig.

What Is The Eras Tour Movie About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour will be a filmed version of Swift's landmark Eras Tour, which completed its first U.S. leg last month. Filmed across three nights of shows in Los Angeles, the film will showcase Swift's performance of songs from all ten of her albums. In celebration of the movie's release, AMC upgraded its ticket-booking capacity by five times to account for fan demand. It also priced standard adult tickets at $19.89 — a reference to the year Swift was born, as well as her fifth album 1989 — with children's and senior tickets at $13.13, which is a reference to Swift's lucky number.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

What do you think of Ordinary Angels moving its release date? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

h/t: Deadline