The Exorcist: Believer Moves Release Date After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Film Announcement

The dominoes are cascading in the film industry, following the announcement of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film heading to theaters later this fall. On Thursday morning, Swift officially announced Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, a filmed version of her landmark tour which will be arriving exclusively in theaters on October 13th. This release date was poised to have Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour open the same weekend as Blumhouse's The Exorcist: Believer, but now we know that won't be the case.

On Thursday afternoon, Blumhouse's Jason Blum took to Twitter to announce that The Exorcist: Believer will now be debuting in theaters one week earlier on Friday, October 6th. Blum poked fun at the change with a simple "Look what you made me do" (a reference to Swift's Reputation single of the same name) and the hashtag "#TaylorWins." Luckily, this earlier release date still means fans who want to do an "Exorswift" double feature — a Barbenheimer-like term that began popping up after Swift's announcement — on October 13th can still do so.

What Is The Exorcist: Believer About?

In The Exorcist: Believer, since the death of his pregnant wife in a Haitian earthquake 12 years ago, Victor Fielding (Tony winner and Oscar nominee Leslie Odom, Jr.; One Night in Miami, Hamilton) has raised their daughter, Angela (Lidya Jewett, Good Girls) on his own. But when Angela and her friend Katherine (newcomer Olivia Marcum), disappear in the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, it unleashes a chain of events that will force Victor to confront the nadir of evil and, in his terror and desperation, see out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like this before: Chris MacNeil.

The film also stars Emmy winner Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale, Hereditary) as Victor and Angela's neighbor, and Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles (Harriet, The Righteous Gemstones) and two-time Tony winner Norbert Leo Butz (Fosse/Verdon, Bloodline) as the parents of Katherine, Angela's friend.

Who Directs The Exorcist: Believer?

The Exorcist: Believer is directed by David Gordon Green from a screenplay by Peter Sattler (Camp X-Ray) and David Gordon Green, from a story by Scott Teems (Halloween Kills), Danny McBride (Halloween trilogy) and David Gordon Green, based on characters created by William Peter Blatty.

"We're talking about the horror genre, but my main ambition was to preserve the dramatic integrity, and not lean into what's evolved within the genre as a result of the original film," Green expressed in a recent interview with Empire Magazine. "But that's impossible: you have to acknowledge that there have been so many movies that are derivative copycats of The Exorcist. It has evolved as a concept, so making a slow-burn, dramatic, provocative, horrific film is different with today's audience than it was 50 years ago."

What do you think of The Exorcist: Believer moving release dates? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!