Barbie to Cross $600 Million at Domestic Box Office

This summer has been all about the box office numbers as Barbie continues to beat records. Greta Gerwig's new film managed to earn $1 billion in only 17 days to become the highest-grossing film directed solely by a woman. Last week, Barbie hit another milestone by becoming Warner Bros.'s highest-grossing movie of all time. Barbie isn't slowing down, in fact, it is about to cross another big number. On its 43rd day in theaters, Barbie is expected to cross $600 million at the domestic box office.

Barbie is currently the 14th highest-grossing movie in North American history, and it will likely rise a little higher in the ranks, especially since it is getting an IMAX release later this month, which is expected to feature new footage.

The 13 movies currently ahead of Barbie at the domestic box office are Incredibles 2 ($608,581,744), Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi ($620,181,382), The Avengers ($623,357,910), Jurassic World ($653,406,625), Titanic ($674,292,608), Avengers: Infinity War ($678,815,482), Avatar: The Way of Water ($684,075,767), Black Panther ($700,426,566), Top Gun: Maverick ($718,732,821), Avatar ($785,221,649), Spider-Man: No Way Home ($814,115,070), Avengers: Endgame ($858,373,000), and Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens ($936,662,225).

Will Barbie Beat The Super Mario Bros. Movie To Become 2023's Top-Grossing Film?

At the time of this writing, Barbie has made $1,345,183,126 worldwide. However, there is one big milestone Barbie has yet to accomplish, and that's the title of the highest-grossing movie of 2023. Currently, the crown belongs to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which earned $1,355,156,655. Considering how close Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie's totals are, Barbie is expected to surpass the animated movie this weekend.

What Is Barbie About?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

