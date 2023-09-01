Taylor Swift Beats Star Wars: The Force Awakens in First Day Presales of 37 Million

In a summer filled with exciting box office updates, there's one name fans didn't expect to see making waves at the movies: Taylor Swift. The week, the singer announced Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film, a theatrical concert experience presenting a closer look at her history-making stadium tour. The concert film is heading to theaters in October, and it's already breaking pre-sale records. In fact, Swift's upcoming movie has already earned over $37 million in pre-sales (per Deadline) from AMC, Regal, and Cinemark in just 24 hours. That beats the day-one pre-sales of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which earned $20 million.

It will be interesting to see how The Eras Tour does at the overall box office. It beat The Force Awakens in pre-sales, but it would be quite a feat to surpass the Star Wars film's domestic box office total. The movie is the number one highest-grossing movie in North America's history, earning $936,662,225 stateside after it was released in 2015.

Taylor Swift may have surpassed The Force Awakens' pre-sales, but it didn't manage to beat the first-day sales of Avengers: Endgame, which scored $50 million in ticket sales on day one.

What Will Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Make Opening Weekend?

According to Deadline, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is currently projected to earn $70 million in its opening weekend. For comparison, here's what some other hit concert films made in their opening weekends: In 2008, Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: Best of Both Worlds Concert made $31 million in its opening weekend and $65.2 million overall. In 2009, Michael Jackson's This Is It scored $23.2 million in its first weekend and $72 million overall. In 2011, Justin Bieber: Never Say Never opened to $29.5M and earned $73 million.

AMC said in a press release, "AMC is also aware that no ticketing system in history seems to have been able to accommodate the soaring demand from Taylor Swift fans when tickets are first placed on sale. Guests wanting to be the first to buy their tickets online may experience delays, longer-than-usual ticket-purchase waiting-room times and possible outages. AMC is committed to ensuring any delays or outages are addressed as quickly as possible." Some ticket buyers reported having to wait in a timed queue before they could choose and purchase their seats.

