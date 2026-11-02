New Hunger Games Movie To Be Released on Meta VR Glasses in 2027, But Fans Only See the Irony

Suzanne Collins’ latest Hunger Games addition, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, is about to hit theaters on Nov. 20, and although the movie is highly anticipated, one bit of news about the film’s upcoming release is sure to catch fans by surprise (and feel a little reminiscent of something the Capitol would have come up with). Sunrise on the Reaping is the prequel story to the original Hunger Games trilogy, with and Peeta Mellark’s mentor, Haymitch Abernathy, taking the unfortunate center stage in this one. Knowing that Haymitch makes it out alive hasn’t made the story any less painful, however.

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On the contrary, Sunrise on the Reaping is perhaps the most devastating Hunger Games yet, not only because the book/movie captures the 50th anniversary Hunger Games, also called the Second Quarter Quell, in which double the number of tributes entered the Games (so, nearly 50 kids total), but also because Haymitch’s story is absolutely gutting, even after he returns home from the Arena. These aspects of Sunrise on the Reaping only make it all the more bizarre that, according to Meta, after its theatrical release, Sunrise on the Reaping will be available for viewing on Meta VR Glasses—yes, really. Check out more below.

Sunrise on the Reaping’s VR Release Seems Like Something the Capitol Would Do

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Per Meta’s release, Meta and Lionsgate are partnering to bring Sunrise on the Reaping to theaters in 3D and then to Meta VR Glasses once they become available in the spring of 2027. Meta adds, “It’s the first time Meta has partnered with a Hollywood studio to convert a feature film into 3D to support its theatrical release.” While there’s no question that 3D movies coming to VR is a major development in the industry, and it therefore makes sense that Meta would want to partner with a massive blockbuster, this one in particular feels like a very surprising choice, specifically because of the nature of the movie.

That is to say, The Hunger Games is so named because the Capitol has turned the bloodbath of children slaughtering each other as an annual reminder that they are powerless against the government into a spectacle, with people across Panem turning their TVs on to watch these brutal deaths like it is a gameshow. That notion is, very specifically, what Collins was using as a critique of modern society, so it makes it honestly pretty surreal that the movie with that origin is now becoming something viewers can watch in a fully immersive environment, as though they were living it themselves. It’s difficult to square this with the messaging of the movie, and fans seem to agree, with comments in response to one about the news including the reply, “Panem, now with eye tracking.”

Would you watch Sunrise on the Reaping on VR glasses, or does that idea feel a little (ironically) dystopian to you? Share your thoughts in the comments down below.