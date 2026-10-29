The Hunger Games Star Reveals the Woody Harrelson Projects That Helped Him Find Haymitch [EXCLUSIVE]

The upcoming Hunger Games movie, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set to hit theaters on Nov. 20, and with it comes a brand-new take on a fan-favorite character: Haymitch Abernathy. Stepping into this role that has been iconic since the very first movie (and, before that, the very first book) is Joseph Zada, taking up the mantle from Woody Harrelson. Undoubtedly, that’s a daunting task, as Harrelson and Haymitch are both so iconic in the larger Hunger Games franchise and Harrelson’s take on the character was so specific and dynamic.

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Yet, the Hunger Games newcomer is more than up to the task, based on recent comments shared exclusively with ComicBook. Specifically, Zada provided insight into how he used Harrelson’s other projects to help him tap into his own take on Haymitch, while maintaining the aspects of the character that audiences know and love. Check out his specific comments, including which specific projects he found most helpful, below.

Joseph Zada Had the Perfect Haymitch Abernathy Preparation

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Speaking with ComicBook about his preparation for Sunrise on the Reaping, Zada confirmed that he did watch myriad Woody Harrelson projects to get ready to step into this massive franchise, including about 15 episodes of Cheers, on which Harrelson played, funnily enough, Woody Boyd. However, Zada elaborated, “But after a while, I was like, you know, Cheers wasn’t really, you need something else. I had my scenes from Cheers that I had selected…But I loved watching True Detective.” Zada did explain that this wasn’t quite as helpful, as Harrelson starred in True Detective when he was older, whereas Zada is meant to be playing a teenage version of Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping.

Even so, Zada said, “I couldn’t help myself but watch it, like, three times over…But I watched a lot of White Men Can’t Jump,” which was a 1992 film Harrelson starred in when he was 30 years old. This is still, of course, older than Haymitch in Sunrise on the Reaping, and it’s nine years older than Zada is now, but it makes sense that this would be among the roles that Zada looked to when he was trying to land on the right depiction of a young Haymitch—and therefore, by extension, a young Harrelson.

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It’s exciting to know that Zada took this ‘homework’ so seriously, not because there was any doubt about the casting (in fact, early reactions to Sunrise on the Reaping suggest that the cast, in particular, is a standout part of this movie), but because it just shows the level of dedication from the cast and the crew alike that is going into making sure this brand-new installment lives up to the massive reputation of the franchise overall. Thus far, all signs have actually seemed quite positive, and given that in the movie, it seems like Sunrise on the Reaping will be a brilliant new addition to The Hunger Games.

What do you hope to see from Joseph Zada’s interpretation of young Haymitch and from the rest of the cast? Share your thoughts in the comments below.