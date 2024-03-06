New John Wick Series Confirmed to Be in Development

Previously teased by filmmaker Chad Stahelski, a new John Wick series is definitively in the works at Lionsgate. Though Keanu Reeves' dedicated assassin seemingly met his end during the events of John Wick: Chapter 4, Lionsgate vice chairman Michael Burns confirmed a series is moving forward as the studio looks to shop it around to potential streamers and networks to distribute.

"I think we'll take one of our great action franchises starring Keanu Reeves," Burns said at a recent Morgan Stanley Q&A (via Deadline). "I think it'll be a television series."

Stahelski previously hinted he was much more involved in this iteration of a TV series compared to The Continental, where he served as producer in name only.

"Again, if something clicked with me, like, believe me, man, all the ideas that our group of writers are working on now, I swear to you, I like them all," Stahelski said in a new chat with Collider. "If you told me tomorrow I had to do any one of them, I'd be like, 'Cool, man. That's a great way to spend a year.' They're all cool ideas, and I have ideas on how I'd execute all of them. That's what's so fun about keeping it going. And we're doing a John Wick TV show, which, again, keeps my head going."

That series ultimately garnered lukewarm reviews from critics, with ComicBook.com's Charlie Ridgely giving the show just two-and-a-half stars.

"Over the course of three episodes, The Continental tells a mostly complete story that won't leave you with a lot of questions or open ends. And it's worth noting that the series ends with a solid bang, with the quality of the third episode easily surpassing the first two," Ridgely wrote in his review last year. "At the end of the day, you're left with a decent period-heist drama that's fun to watch, but you'll probably forget about it before too much time passes. It's good enough, but if it's John Wick you're looking for, Keanu Reeves and Chad Stahelski must have taken all the magic with them, because they sure didn't leave it at the Continental."

The first season of The Continental is now streaming on Peacock while Ballerina hits theaters on June 6, 2025. John Wick: Chapter 4 is now available for purchase wherever movies are sold, and first three films in the franchise are streaming on Tubi.