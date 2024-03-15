New Ke Huy Quan Action Movie Gets 2025 Release Date

After a decades-spanning career and an Oscar win for Everything Everywhere All At Once, Ke Huy Quan is about to star in a new blockbuster. On Thursday, Universal Pictures announced that it has slated With Love, a new action film starring Quan, for release on February 7, 2025. With Love will be the theatrical directorial debut of Jonathan Eusebio, who has been a second unit director and stunt coordinator on projects like Violent Night and Obi-Wan Kenobi. Plot details are currently under wraps.

David Leitch and Kelly McCormick's 87North (Bullet Train, The Fall Guy) will produce With Love, which is being written by Luke Passmore from an original script by Josh Stoddard (Warrior, Kaleidoscope) & Matthew Murray.

Why Did Ke Huy Quan Join Loki?

Quan joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the second season of Loki, in which he portrayed the Time Variance Authority technician OB. As Loki executive producer Kevin Wright revealed before the start of the season, getting Quan to join the fold was a unique process.

"We were in London, so I had at least some version of our scripts," Wright explained. "The way the process works, they're always being rewritten, but OB was in there, and his introduction scene was almost exactly as originally written," Wright explained. "I would like to say it was in early spring, which was maybe just two months before we started shooting. We were casting, and Everything Everywhere All at Once was playing in L.A. and in New York, but it hadn't gone nationwide yet. I think it was going the very next week. We had gotten a call from our casting director who said, 'Hey, I'm about to put together a list for OB – just initial thoughts. But before I do that, I really think you guys should meet Ke, and I think it should be Ke. I think you guys should meet with him quick, because probably by Monday, he's going to have a lot of offers for different things.'

"So that that Friday, myself, Justin and Aaron, two of our directors, had gotten on a Zoom with Ke," Wright added. "We pitched him the show and this character. We shared that introduction scene with him and maybe the full script. And then we called in the big guns that Monday; Kevin Feige got on the phone with him and said, 'Ke, I know you read the script. I know you talked to the guys. We really think you should do this. I really want you to join the Marvel family.' And he had already made up his mind over the weekend. It was like, 'I'm there. I've been a huge fan of this for a long time.'"

Will Loki Get a Season 3?

At the time of this writing, Marvel Studios has yet to renew Loki for a third season — something that probably won't surprise fans, given the note that Season 2 ended on. As Wright explained to ComicBook.com, more stories tied to the TVA are definitely in the cards.

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki base stories," Wright revealed, adding that "what I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

