How to Watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) Bonus Songs

Disney+ subscribers are about to have their wildest dreams come true, with the debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version). The film, which presents the definitive filmed version of Swift's currently-ongoing concert tour, made its streaming premiere on Disney+ on Thursday night. In addition to getting to experience a professionally-recorded version of the tour from the comfort of home, Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) has also promised to deliver a number of new bonus performances that were not featured in the theatrical or digital versions.

What Are Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'s Bonus Songs?

Prior to the debut of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), it was confirmed that the Disney+ release would include five additional songs — "cardigan" from folklore, as well as four alternate acoustic performances. "cardigan" can be viewed during its place in the Eras Tour setlist, at the very end of the folklore set between "my tears ricochet" and 1989 (Taylor's Version)'s "Style." Three songs from the setlist that were omitted from the theatrical release but included in the digital edition — Lover's "The Archer", Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'s "Long Live", and 1989 (Taylor's Version)'s "Wildest Dreams" — can also be found in their original places in the setlist. "The Archer" and "Long Live" close the sets for their respective albums, while "Wildest Dreams" is between "Shake It Off" and "Bad Blood" in the 1989 (Taylor's Version) set.

The additional acoustic songs, which were performed across the three nights of filming for the Eras Tour movie, are "I Can See You" from Speak Now (Taylor's Version), "You Are in Love" from 1989 (Taylor's Version), "Death by a Thousand Cuts" from Lover, and "Maroon" from Midnights. Instead of slotting these songs into the film's actual acoustic set, they can be found at the very end of the movie, following the end credits. "Our Song" from Taylor Swift and "You're On Your Own, Kid" from Midnights continue to be featured as the film's two main acoustic songs, as well as bookending the end credits. There is also a separate "Acoustic Collection" video listed on Disney+, which stitches together all six performances.

What Is Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) About?

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour showcases Swift's performance of songs from her first ten albums — Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989, reputation, Lover, folklore, evermore, and Midnights.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," Swift wrote when announcing the film on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! ...Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

