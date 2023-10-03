Loki Executive Producer Teases Season 3 Possibilities (Exclusive)

One of Loki's co-executive producers addresses how likely (or not) it is that Season 3 will happen.

Loki Season 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to come along since Avengers: Endgame – in no small part due to the obvious importance it has in setting up the events of Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Loki's mythos and characters have become very popular within the MCU fandom with arcs that could easily extend beyond the Multiverse Saga and the war against the Council of Kangs.

During the press day for Loki Season 2, ComicBook.com spoke to series co-executive producer Kevin Wright about the possibility of Loki continuing to Season 3 (and beyond). Turns out, it's a subject that's already being discussed within Marvel Studios:

"We are certainly thinking about how we can continue to tell TVA and Loki base stories," Wright revealed, adding that "what I would say is season one and season two were always conceived as two chapters of the same book. We want to close this book and I think there's a lot more books on the shelf, though."

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Given its central character and premise, Loki could be a series that easily continues for additional seasons of story within its established framework (the happenings within the Time Variance Authority). No matter the outcome of Secret Wars, there will be some kind of big reset of the MCU timeline; that new timeline could turn out to be even more "sacred" than the previous one if it is a collection of remnants from other destroyed timelines (see: Fox's X-Men movie universe) mixed together into the new MCU. We already know that characters like Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool will be keeping the TVA on their toes as multiversal incursions begin to worsen; the timekeeping organization's role could ultimately become more crucial than ever by the time Phase 7 kicks off and the X-Men make their way into the MCU.

Then again, Loki could just as easily ditch the TVA workplace dramedy and operate more like an anthology series. Loki starting a whole new journey through time/space/alternate realities after the events of Avengers: Secret War. That would be pretty intriguing and exciting – just like the premise of Loki being in a vastly altered multiversal timeline is the driving intrigue of Season 2.

Really, at this point, Tom Hiddleston's Loki is the MVP of making the most out of an MCU role, long after his warranty expired. Anything he gets to do next will just be another leg of the victory lap – if he even wants to keep running them.

Loki Season 2 will premiere new episodes Thursday nights on Disney+.