New Look at Greta Gerwig’s Narnia Movie Reveals a Never-Before-Seen Location

21 years after The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe hit theaters, the beloved Narnia stories are making their way back to the big screen with Greta Gerwig’s latest project, Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew. Recently, a new look at the upcoming film revealed that there would be some changes to the story, with the iconic character Aslan now appearing with two different colored eyes, one blue and one brown. The more controversial change, however, was casting Meryl Streep in the role of Aslan, which was previously played by Liam Neeson. It’s possible, although not confirmed, that this could mean Aslan’s gender in the movie is also changed, which led to significant backlash.

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Now, another new look at The Magician’s Nephew has provided yet another significant update, but this one is less likely to be so controversial; instead, this is an exciting reveal, confirming that the new movie will visit a location that wasn’t shown on screen in the previous movies but was prominent in the books. Specifically, as revealed by Empire Magazine earlier today, the new movie will include a look at the Wood Between The Worlds, a mystical realm that leads to myriad different worlds. Alongside an image of the realm, proving that it will be visually stunning, Empire revealed multiple details about the project.

EXCLUSIVE 🍃



Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew sends Digory, Polly and co. into the mystical Wood Between The Worlds.



Empire explains five things you need to know about the reality-hopping story – from its many realms, to the magic rings.



READ MORE: https://t.co/k9Gz8pD3tZ pic.twitter.com/wTQLFzIINh — Empire (@empiremagazine) September 21, 2026

Everything That Was Just Revealed About The Magician’s Nephew

The Magician’s Nephew is sure to stun, not only because it will be Netflix’s first official feature length film debuting in theaters but also because its high price tag might make it the streaming platform’s most expensive project to date. Now, Empire Magazine has provided even more information about the movie (that might begin to justify some of the sticker shock). Among the confirmations in Empire’s article, in addition to the news that the Wood Between The Worlds would play a role, was the fact that, although The Magician’s Nephew was the sixth book of seven in C.S. Lewis’ original series, Gerwig’s movie will be chronologically first in the larger story. In fact, according to Empire, the movie will even reveal the very origins of Narnia.

Gerwig’s The Magician’s Nephew will also incorporate magic rings, which were a part of the book as well, but the movie apparently (and surprisingly) won’t feature much of the iconic wardrobe. Despite that absence, however, The Magician’s Nephew will, according to Empire, include Aslan and Jadis, who eventually becomes the White Witch. In that sense, even without the wardrobe being prominently featured, this movie sets up The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe. That setup makes sense given that Gerwig is reportedly attached to make multiple Narnia movies with Netflix, but that future might depend upon how The Magician’s Nephew performs. With so many changes and updates, it may be a rocky road ahead, although that’s impossible to say for now.