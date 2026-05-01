Netflix’s Upcoming Reboot of Beloved Fantasy Series Gets Delayed (But There’s Great News)

Since Netflix began making and releasing its own movies, the streamer has always been reluctant for its originals to be seen anywhere but on the Netflix app in the homes and on the phones of its audience. In the time since, Netflix has shown they’re not totally averse to working with movie theaters, though, after realizing that audiences are willing to pay extra money to see Netflix content on the big screen. Not only did the Stranger Things finale prove to be a box office hit at theaters, but last year’s Oscar-winning Frankenstein from Guillermo del Toro had an extended run in theaters due to audience demand.

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Now, Netflix has officially confirmed that next year, the streamer will debut its first movie that will not only premiere in theaters but also have an extended theatrical window. Greta Gerwig’s highly anticipated Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew is officially confirmed to debut in theaters and play for over 50 days before it will stream on the platform. That’s the good news, of course, but the bad news is that this rollout for Gerwig’s Barbie follow-up will not come later than expected. Initially set to debut this November, Gerwig’s Narnia will debut in theaters in February of next year.

Netflix’s Narnia Reboot Delayed Until 2027

Originally scheduled to be released this year, with a November 26, 2026 previously confirmed by Netflix, the streamer has now announced that Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will be released in theaters on February 12, 2027, with sneak previews happening on IMAX screens two days beforehand. Furthermore, the streamer noted that Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew will be released on Netflix on April 2, 2027, 51 days after its debut in movie theaters. As fans may know, Gerwig had reportedly been battling with Netflix over her Narnia reboot having a full theatrical roll-out, and now it looks like she won that battle.

“Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary, and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner,” Gerwig said in a statement. “I was a child when I first read The Magician’s Nephew, and I fell in love with the gorgeously improbable but completely brilliant concept of a cosmic lion singing the world of Narnia to life. I didn’t know that I would grow up to make films, but a universe built out of music is an idea that always lived in my heart. It is the honor of a lifetime to be asked to imagine it into being. Because of C. S. Lewis’s The Chronicles of Narnia, I believed in magic and hidden worlds and adventure. I believed that anywhere could be enchanted and that anyone could be swept up into an epic. That wonder and awe was available to everyone, even ordinary people like me… It transformed me.”

Though the sixth book in C.S. Lewis’ Narnia series, The Magician’s Nephew, is actually the first story in chronological order. Though the Narnia books have been adapted for the big screen before, this actually marks the first time that this specific book has been brought to life. Netflix has confirmed the cast for The Magician’s Nephew includes Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Ciarán Hinds, Daniel Craig, and Meryl Streep (previously rumored to be voicing the lion Aslan in the new film).

Netflix also confirmed the crew that Gerwig has assembled for the film, which not only includes some former collaborators but proof that this new movie is making a play for Oscar glory. Gerwig (already nominated for four Academy Awards across her past three movies) will write and direct the new film, which has Seamus McGarvey working as cinematographer (Oscar-nominated for Atonement and Anna Karenina), Andrew Weisblum as editor (Oscar-nominated for Black Swan and tick, tick…BOOM!), music by Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Oscar-nominated for Barbie‘s “I’m Just Ken”), Lee Sandales as set decorator (Oscar-winner for Wicked), Paul Franklin as Visual Effects Supervisor: Paul Franklin (Oscar-winner for Inception and Interstellar), and costumes designed by Jacqueline Durran (Oscar-winner for Anna Karenina and Gerwig’s Little Women).

After the success of Barbie at the box office and at the Academy Awards, it’s no surprise that Gerwig has brought together a team like this. Even better, the world will get to appreciate it on the biggest screen possible and not just on their TV at home. In the end, this could prove to be a major win for Netflix, one that shows their films can screen in theaters before their streaming debut and then lead them to even more Oscar wins.